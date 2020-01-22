US journalist is arrested in Indonesia for visa issuance

BANGKOK – An American journalist whose work for a conservation website exposed environmental degradation and corporate embezzlement in Indonesia was jailed by the country's immigration authorities on suspicion that he violated his visa conditions, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Philip Jacobson, editor of the Mongabay environmental science website, was traveling with a business visa in the city of Palangkaraya in Borneo when he was arrested on December 17 and was ordered to remain in the city while authorities investigated his case, according to an article . on the Mongabay website.
On Tuesday, immigration authorities arrested him and imprisoned him in the Palangkaraya main prison, said his lawyer, Aryo Nugroho, head of Indonesian Legal Assistance in the city.
Mr. Aryo said that the case seems to focus on Mr. Jacobson's use of a business visa instead of a journalism visa during his travels in the country and does not appear to be motivated by concern about a particular article produced by Mongabay
"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mr. Aryo said.
Mr. Jacobson, 30, was arrested for the first time after attending a meeting between the Provincial Parliament of Central Kalimantan and the local chapter of the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago, which is the largest indigenous rights group in Indonesia.
As a reporter for Mongabay, Mr. Jacobson wrote articles about a paper company that illegally created a ghost company to secretly clear forest land, and another that analyzed the environmental history of the country's president, Joko Widodo.
He faces up to five years in prison if he is found to have violated immigration law. At this point, the best result for Jacobson would seem to be his quick deportation, Aryo said.
An arrest letter dated Tuesday said it was necessary to detain Mr. Jacobson for further investigation as he "strongly claimed that he committed a crime based on sufficient initial evidence." The letter was signed by immigration officials and Mr. Jacobson.
Mongabay, which covers environmental issues around the world, said he was working to free him.
"We are supporting Philip in this ongoing case and doing everything possible to comply with Indonesian immigration authorities," said Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett A. Butler, based in the United States. "I am surprised that immigration officials have taken such punitive measures against Philip for what is an administrative matter."
Arvin Gumilang, spokesman for the immigration department, said Jacobson had visited Indonesia several times with a business visa.
The immigration office in Palangkaraya, Arvin said, received a report in December that a foreign journalist was interviewing people. The department investigated and discovered that Jacobson did not have a journalism visa, a requirement for foreign journalists working in the country, he said.
Arvin said he didn't know if any information from the interviews had been published. Mr. Jacobson, he said, was not stopped by any article published by Mongabay.
The executive committee of the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Club issued a statement expressing concern about the arrest.
"While, of course, we urge all foreign journalists visiting Indonesia to ensure that they follow immigration rules, if a journalist simply attends meetings or is present during a news event, this should not be grounds for punitive action or detention, "said the organization.
Dera Menra Sijabat in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed reports.