US journalist is arrested in Indonesia for visa issuance

BANGKOK – An American journalist whose work for a conservation website exposed environmental degradation and corporate embezzlement in Indonesia was jailed by the country's immigration authorities on suspicion that he violated his visa conditions, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Philip Jacobson, editor of the Mongabay environmental science website, was traveling with a business visa in the city of Palangkaraya in Borneo when he was arrested on December 17 and was ordered to remain in the city while authorities investigated his case, according to an article . on the Mongabay website.

On Tuesday, immigration authorities arrested him and imprisoned him in the Palangkaraya main prison, said his lawyer, Aryo Nugroho, head of Indonesian Legal Assistance in the city.

%MINIFYHTMLe0770d106ac8dbdffdb753206c153c9613% %MINIFYHTMLe0770d106ac8dbdffdb753206c153c9614%

Mr. Aryo said that the case seems to focus on Mr. Jacobson's use of a business visa instead of a journalism visa during his travels in the country and does not appear to be motivated by concern about a particular article produced by Mongabay