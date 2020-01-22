United States Political Trial Trial: Democrats Deploy Case Against Trump | USA news

The House Democrats opened marathon arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, trying to convince skeptical Republican senators to join them in the vote to remove Trump from office to "protect our democracy. "

Trump's lawyers sat, waiting for their turn, while the president criticized the proceedings from afar, threateningly joking with the Democrats by coming to "sit in the front row and look at their corrupt faces."

The challenge before the administrators of the Chamber is clear. The Democrats have 24 hours for three days to prosecute the charges against Trump, trying to win not only the restless senators who sit quietly in the chamber, but an American public, deeply divided by the president and his political trial in a election year

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, described what the Democrats claim was the "corrupt scheme,quot; of the president to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct the investigation of Congress. He then asked the senators not to be "cynical,quot; with respect to politics, but to resort to the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation who provided the remedy for the accusation.

"In the next few days, we will present to you, and the American people, the extensive evidence collected during the House's political trial investigation of the president's abuse of power," Schiff told the Senate. "He will listen to his testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if he allows it."

The trial marks only the third time that the Senate considers whether a president of the United States should be removed from office.

Democrats argue that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while retaining crucial military aid, and also obstructed Congress by refusing to change documents or allowing officials to testify in the House's investigation. Republicans have defended Trump's actions and presented the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

This artistic sketch shows the political trial manager Schiff presenting an argument in the political trial of President Donald Trump (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

While the polls suggest a widespread agreement that Trump should allow the main assistants and former assistants to appear as witnesses at the trial, that possibility seems remote.

Disputes over the rules for the trial extended beyond midnight Tuesday night, with Republicans tearing down Democratic efforts one by one to get Trump's aides, including former national security adviser John Bolton, the secretary of State Mike Pompeo and interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

Senators are likely to repeat those rejections next week, excluding any possibility of new testimony.

A long-range idea to match one of Trump's favorite witnesses, Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with Bolton or another that Democrats want was quickly rejected.

"That is off the table," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Attracting the attention of senators

Supreme Court President John Roberts yielded to Wednesday's open session while senators settled for long days to come.

Most of the senators sat at their desks, as stipulated by the rules, although some stretched their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the chamber.

First-year Representative Jason Crow, political trial manager of the House of Representatives, had trouble getting the attention of senators, who according to Senate rules were sitting quietly without access to phones or other electronic devices. Many senators left their seats and headed to the nearby locker rooms, or stood back or yawned openly when Crow spoke about Trump's control over military aid to Ukraine. At one time, more than 10 seats of senators were empty.

Crow speaks on the Senate floor during Trump's impeachment trial (Senate TV / AP Photo)

Crow, a military veteran who tried to emphasize the importance of delayed aid to Ukraine, noted the unusual level of activity, and told Justice President John Roberts around 5pm that he saw many senators moving. He wondered aloud if the Senate wanted to take a break. Roberts urged him to continue, and McConnell announced that the Senate would not break until 6:30 pm for dinner.

Just before dinner, the Capitol police quickly grabbed and pulled a man from the screaming visitor gallery. While he was detained in a corridor outside the chamber, the gray-haired man was heard shouting, "Drop the charges!" He also shouted "You're hurting me!" as the police submitted it.

Trump sets presidential record on Twitter

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, attending a global economic forum, praised his legal team and suggested that he would be open for his advisors to testify, although that seems unlikely. He said that there were "national security,quot; concerns that would get in the way.

Trump ended his day in a frenzy of tweets, breaking his presidential record of 123 tweets and retweets in one day.

After the prosecutors of the Chamber present their case, the president's lawyers will continue with another 24 hours for three days. They are expected to only take Sunday off.

"There are many things I would like to refute," said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow at the Capitol, "and we'll refute."

And, for your information, we have a record as of 4:25 p.m. @realDonaldTrump. Most of his presidency tweets in 125 and counting. Most retweets in 110 and counting. Closing of the all-time record set in 2015 … pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu – Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

Then there will be 16 hours for senators, who must sit quietly at their desks, without speeches or cell phones, to ask questions in writing, and another four hours for deliberations.

The political trial is established in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are out of the campaign, sitting as jurors.

When campaigning at the stops in Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden also refused to have his son testify, or even appear. "I don't want to be part of that," he said.

Before the opening arguments, the senators, particularly the Republicans, were alternately restless, bored and exhausted by the process.

Trump gestures while holding a press conference at the 50th World Economic Forum (EMF) in Davos, Switzerland (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the "overwhelming evidence,quot; that House Democrats have against Trump.

"And once we've heard that overwhelming evidence," he added, raising his voice mockingly, "I don't know if we need to see additional witnesses, but let's hear about that overwhelming evidence."

Republicans are eager for a quick trial. However, Trump's legal team approved the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, a recognition that there were not enough Republican votes to support him.

The White House legal team, in its presentations and court presentations, has not disputed Trump's actions. But lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

A new survey by the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center shows that the public is more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from office than say he should not do so, 45 to 40 percent. But a considerable percentage, 14 percent, say they don't know enough to have an opinion.

One question about which there is broad agreement: Trump should allow the main assistants to appear as witnesses at the trial. Approximately 7 out of 10 said it, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, according to the survey.