United Kingdom takes an important step towards brexit

LONDON – Brexit legislation once reduced the British Parliament to recriminations and paralysis. But on Wednesday, a bill that paves the way for the exit of the country from the European Union next week completed its grand final parliamentary stage with a notable absence of the uproar and drama of recent years.
The measure is expected to be enacted on Thursday, after the House of Commons followed the government's request on Wednesday and rejected a series of amendments added by the second non-elected chamber, the House of Lords.
That more or less completed the legislative process in Britain, although the European Parliament will vote on the withdrawal agreement next week before Brexit is formalized on January 31. That vote is expected to pass easily.
Among the five amendments rejected was one designed to protect the rights of refugee children to join their families in Britain after Brexit.
The amendment was proposed by Alfred Dubs, a member of the House of Lords who was a refugee child of the Nazis. It would have required the government to seek an agreement with the European Union to ensure that unaccompanied children could continue to come to Britain to join a relative.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said his goal was to do it anyway, but he didn't want a formal requirement in the Brexit bill.
The government measure was condemned by Ruth Tanner, director of humanitarian campaigns at Oxfam, who said it was "a very sad start for Britain's future outside the European Union, which members of Parliament rejected the amendment to protect rights of the lonely. " refugee children coming to the UK from Europe. "
But having won the December general election with a majority of 80 seats, Johnson has virtually complete control of Parliament and no longer have to worry about the type of defeats he routinely suffered last year.
After the votes in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the bill returned to the House of Lords, although by convention the upper house finally gives way to the elected chamber of Parliament.
However, analysts warn that Britain's official exit from the European Union is the beginning of a new The toughest phase of the negotiations as British and European representatives prepare to try to close a trade agreement in a matter of months.
The signs do not seem promising, with the two sides establishing difficult positions before the talks that Britain insists should be concluded by the end of the year. Britain has said it will obey European rules during that time as part of a transition period.
Business leaders in various sectors have reacted with alarm at the warnings of the chancellor of the Treasury, Sajid Javid, that Britain will finally not align with the rules of the European Union. They are concerned that the divergence may lead to new barriers to trade that could harm major industries such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals.
The European Union has not yet agreed to a mandate for trade talks with Britain. A central lawsuit will be a "level playing field,quot; designed to ensure that Britain does not weaken its continental neighbors by adopting weaker environmental or labor standards, or by offering state subsidies to businesses.
But Mr. Johnson argues that the freedom to diverge from European rules is one of the benefits of Brexit. Otherwise, he says, Britain would have rules set by the block, which would nullify the purpose of the withdrawal.
It is not clear whether Britain will finally adopt European rules for some sectors voluntarily and, if so, if the two sides can agree on what would happen if the British decided to diverge at another time.