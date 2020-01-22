United Kingdom takes an important step towards brexit

LONDON – Brexit legislation once reduced the British Parliament to recriminations and paralysis. But on Wednesday, a bill that paves the way for the exit of the country from the European Union next week completed its grand final parliamentary stage with a notable absence of the uproar and drama of recent years.

The measure is expected to be enacted on Thursday, after the House of Commons followed the government's request on Wednesday and rejected a series of amendments added by the second non-elected chamber, the House of Lords.

That more or less completed the legislative process in Britain, although the European Parliament will vote on the withdrawal agreement next week before Brexit is formalized on January 31. That vote is expected to pass easily.

%MINIFYHTMLbb32621e0f6c9897e3bd62b67388171213% %MINIFYHTMLbb32621e0f6c9897e3bd62b67388171214%

Among the five amendments rejected was one designed to protect the rights of refugee children to join their families in Britain after Brexit.