UN experts request information on the phone of Hack of Bezos

A WhatsApp account belonging to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, appears to have been used to hack Jeff Bezos's cell phone in an effort to "influence, if not silence,quot; reports on the kingdom of The Washington Post, two United Nations human rights Experts said Wednesday.

Bezos, Amazon's billionaire owner, who also owns The Washington Post, received an encrypted video of the crown prince loaded with digital spyware that allowed surveillance of his cell phone as of May 2018, United Nations experts said it's a statement. At that time, the Saudi Arabian government had criticized the coverage of the kingdom by The Post, and particularly the work of Jamal Khashoggi, a newspaper columnist, whose writing criticized the crown prince.

Six months after Mr. Bezos' phone hacking, Mr. Khashoggi was attracted to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was killed and dismembered by a team of Saudi agents. The Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed probably ordered the murder.

In their statement on Wednesday, United Nations experts drew a direct line between the attack and the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.