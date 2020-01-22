UN experts request information on the phone of Hack of Bezos

A WhatsApp account belonging to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, appears to have been used to hack Jeff Bezos's cell phone in an effort to "influence, if not silence,quot; reports on the kingdom of The Washington Post, two United Nations human rights Experts said Wednesday.
Bezos, Amazon's billionaire owner, who also owns The Washington Post, received an encrypted video of the crown prince loaded with digital spyware that allowed surveillance of his cell phone as of May 2018, United Nations experts said it's a statement. At that time, the Saudi Arabian government had criticized the coverage of the kingdom by The Post, and particularly the work of Jamal Khashoggi, a newspaper columnist, whose writing criticized the crown prince.
Six months after Mr. Bezos' phone hacking, Mr. Khashoggi was attracted to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was killed and dismembered by a team of Saudi agents. The Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed probably ordered the murder.
In their statement on Wednesday, United Nations experts drew a direct line between the attack and the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.
"At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating Mr. Khashoggi's murder and prosecuting those he believed to be responsible, he was secretly conducting a massive online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon who primarily attacked him as the owner of the Washington Post. " the experts said.
United Nations experts, Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions and extrajudicial executions, and David Kaye, special rapporteur on freedom of expression, have participated in the investigation into the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.
The Saudi embassy in Washington wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the accusation that the kingdom was involved in the piracy of Mr. Bezos's phone was "absurd." He asked for an investigation, but did not say who should carry it out.
The United Nations experts' hack statement adds to the pressure on Crown Prince Mohammed, essentially accusing him of new criminality at a time when the kingdom is Still fighting the negative publicity generated by the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.
His statement referred to a 2019 forensic analysis of Mr. Bezos's phone that he evaluated with "medium to high confidence,quot; that his phone had been infiltrated on May 1, 2018, through an MP4 video file sent from an account WhatsApp personally used by the Saudi crown prince. The report, which was reviewed by The New York Times, indicated that Bezos continued to receive messages from the WhatsApp account of the crown prince after Khashoggi's death.
According to the report, Mr. Bezos received a message from the crown prince's account in late 2018 that suggested the prince had an intimate knowledge of Mr. Bezos's private life.