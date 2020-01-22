UKAD denies having withheld blood and urine samples from Mo Farah of WADA | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTMLab044977bd1b206bfb90af2b4134f8a811% %MINIFYHTMLab044977bd1b206bfb90af2b4134f8a812%







The UK anti-doping agency (UKAD) has denied having rejected a request from the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) to re-analyze blood and urine samples from four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah.

The AMA wants to investigate all the athletes who trained with the prohibited coach Alberto Salazar in the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), one of which was the British Farah, the 5,000m and 10,000m champion at the London 2012 Games and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The investigation comes after the US coach was banned for four years in 2019 for violations of anti-doping rules following an investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency. UU. (USED)

UKAD Executive Director Nicole Sapstead said she would need to see "credible evidence,quot; that there was a justification for delivering samples to any other agency.

Mo Farah was trained by Alberto Salazar between 2011 and 2017

That provoked criticism of UKAD and now they have moved to clarify their position, insisting that they have not rejected any request to deliver samples and that they would be happy to cooperate with WADA.

"UKAD has not rejected any WADA request. To clarify, at this time we have not received any WADA request to resume the samples we have for any athlete," UKAD said in a statement.

"On the specific issue of the Nike Oregon Project, in November 2019 we proactively offered to help WADA in its efforts and to date we have not received such a request for assistance. We have been clear that we are happy to help any anti-doping organization including AMA.

"Some of the samples we collect are stored in a long-term storage facility, so we can re-analyze those samples in the future. We are here to protect the sport and protect clean athletes and we cannot publicly discuss our strategy with Regarding the reanalysis of these samples.

"The confidentiality and personal data of athletes are of central importance, and we will not comment on people. We are not aware of any national anti-doping organization that keeps all samples at all times.

"We want to assure athletes that our active and ongoing re-analysis program takes into account many factors, such as keeping samples of the highest profile sports and the highest profile athletes, and re-analyzing them when new scientific developments occur or It improves the sensitivity of the analysis, or if intelligence like new information comes to light.

"We want to assure athletes and the general public that catching cheats and keeping the sport clean is the essence of what we do, and we have a lot of solid programs that include tests, research and education to protect the sport."

"We comply with the World Anti-Doping Code, international standards and the National Anti-Doping Policy of the United Kingdom and take action when evidence of irregularities comes to light."

Farah himself said on Tuesday that he is glad that any of his previous samples are analyzed again.

I have seen reports of my name in relation to UKAD and WADA about new sample tests. To be clear, I was not consulted about this and, as I have said many times, I am happy that any anti-doping body analyzes any of my previous samples at any time. – Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) January 21, 2020

"I have seen reports of my name in relation to UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) and WADA on the repetition of sample tests," Farah said in a Twitter post.

"To be clear, I was not consulted about this and, as I have said many times, I am happy that any anti-doping body analyzes any of my previous samples at any time."

Salazar stopped training Farah in 2017 when the runner decided to return to England from the United States.

Farah said at the time that the doping investigation surrounding Salazar was not the reason they separated. He has never failed an anti-doping test and denies acting badly.

Earlier this month, he said he would have been the "first to leave,quot; if he had known that Salazar faced a ban on doping violations.

He will return to action this year to defend his 10,000m Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

Salazar, who was convicted of doping violations by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), has denied acting wrong and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against his four-year ban.