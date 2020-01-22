Trump's impeachment trial: Democrats will make opening arguments | USA news

Washington DC – The House of Representatives of the United States will begin presenting evidence in the political trial trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate after Democrats and Republicans embarked on a nighttime power struggle for witnesses and evidence.

Directed by Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, the House prosecution team will build on evidence developed in the House’s political trial investigation last year.

"We are ready to present our case, ready to call witnesses, ready to see the documents," Schiff said in arguments before the Senate on Tuesday.

Trump was charged on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Schiff and his fellow House managers plan to use video clips of 12 witnesses who appeared at House hearings, interspersed with text messages and emails, to build a public timeline of Trump's campaign of pressure on Ukraine.

Democrats accuse Trump of withholding nearly $ 400 million in US security aid in an attempt to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open a mock investigation into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

House administrators are expected to argue that Trump endangered the national security of the United States by illegally delaying aid to Ukraine and, seeking Biden's investigation, Trump requested Ukrainian interference in the next presidential elections of the United States. U.S.

Democrats, citing witness testimony, also say that Trump held a White House meeting that Zelenskyy was looking for until the Ukrainian government announced a Biden investigation.

Under US law, the president cannot block the distribution of funds approved by Congress without an explanation to Congress. The Government Accountability Office said the White House violated the federal budget law by blocking funds.

In addition, it is illegal for Americans to seek foreign contributions of any kind for US political campaigns.

At the center of the political trial investigation was a July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelenskyy, in which Zelenskyy asked to buy US weapons and Trump replied: "Do us a favor, however,quot; when looking at the Bidens. There is no evidence that former Vice President Biden, or his son Hunter Biden, who was a board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has done something wrong.

Trump attends a bilateral meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (FEM) in Davos (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump repeated his claims that the call with Zelenskyy was "perfect," that Ukraine was not pressured. He has called the political trial a "hoax,quot; and a "witch hunt."

Democrats press for witnesses

The trial took a controversial turn on Tuesday on its second day when Republicans voted repeatedly to deny Democratic requests for witnesses and White House documents.

The Democrats proposed issuing citations from the Senate to the White House, the State Department and the Office of Administration and Budget for documents and emails.

Democrats also asked to summon former national security advisor John Bolton and the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, among others, to testify at the Senate trial.

Trump in Davos said Bolton should not be allowed to testify due to national security concerns.

"The problem with John is that it is a national security problem," Trump said. "He knows some of my views,quot; about foreign leaders, Trump said.

In this video image, senators vote on the approval of the rules for the political trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate (Senate Television / AP Photo)

The Republicans defeated 11 Democratic proposals to cite documents and people in a series of votes along 53-47 party lines that ended in the early hours of Wednesday.

House managers will have 24 hours of floor time for three days to defend their Trump impeachment and impeachment charge.

The president's lawyers will have 24 hours for three days to mount a defense.

That is a change of the first two days of arguments for each side that the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, had proposed. He made the changes written by hand in the resolution of the House rules abruptly, following the objections of the Democrats and some Republicans.

& # 39; Not bad & # 39;

Trump's defense team, led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, gave a preview of what his arguments might look like on Tuesday.

Cipollone repeatedly argued that the charges against the president did not approach to comply with the standard of the United States Constitution for the political trial.

"The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said, while arguing in favor of McConnell's proposal to decide whether he would allow more witnesses or documents later in the trial.

"There is absolutely no case," he said.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaks during the opening arguments at the US Senate political trial trial against Donald Trump (TV / Reuters of the United States Senate)

After six days of discussions, the senators will have 16 hours to send questions in writing to the House of Representatives and Trump's defense, after which the Senate will consult again if they should call witnesses.

A majority, 57 percent, of Americans say that House managers should be able to present new evidence at the Senate political trial, according to a new survey by the University of Monmouth.

More than 50% of the American public, 53 percent, approves the House of Representatives decision to accuse Trump, while 46 percent disapprove, according to the Monmouth survey.

The survey of 903 adults was conducted between January 16 and 20 and had a margin of confidence of 3.3 percentage points.

With Republicans standing together in Trump's defense, a guilty verdict in the trial is unlikely.

"The end of this procedure will be an acquittal," Senator Ted Cruz told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump is only the third American president to be accused. No president has been dismissed from the Senate.