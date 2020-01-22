Trump's accusation: the United States Senate approves the rules of the trial | USA news

%MINIFYHTML18a10ecfec2a415f15470d019906630c11% %MINIFYHTML18a10ecfec2a415f15470d019906630c12%

After more than 12 hours of debate and several failed Democratic offers for amendments that require documents and witnesses, the US Senate. UU. He passed a resolution along the lines of the party that describes the rules that will govern the political trial procedures of President Donald Trump.

With the Republicans gathered, the Senate voted on Wednesday morning 53-47 to adopt the trial plan, which allows opening the arguments of the House legislators who process the case to begin later in the day.

The trial began Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly abandoning plans to include initial arguments in two evening sessions for each side.

Instead, House of Representatives and Trump defense lawyers will now have three days for 24 hours of initial arguments.

McConnell's handwritten changes at the last minute surprised the senators and delayed the start of the process. He acted after the protests of senators, including Republicans, who were worried about the optics of midnight sessions.

It was a dramatic setback for the Republican leader and the president's legal team, exposing a crack within the ranks of the party and political unrest over the historical procedures of political trial that take place amid a vigilant audience in an election year.

The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, presides over the start of the trial trial of President Donald Trump, while the political trial managers of the House sit on one side and the president's legal team sits on the other side in the House of the Senate (TV / Reuters of the US Senate)

Weird event

Tuesday's session marked a historic day for the deeply divided country. Trump is only the third president in the history of the United States to face a political trial.

Supreme Court President John Roberts gave an open session on Tuesday, with House prosecutors on one side and Trump's team on the other, at the Senate pit. The senators sat quietly at their desks, under oath to do "impartial justice." No mobile phones or other electronic devices were allowed.

The day quickly took the cadence of a trial process on whether the president's actions towards Ukraine justified his dismissal.

With the 100 senators sitting at their assigned desks in the Senate chamber and the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, most of the senators seemed to be listening intently with a serious look on their faces. Some took notes. There were very few smiles.

The Democrats submitted 11 amendments to document citations and witnesses. One by one, those amendments were debated and then blocked by Senate Republicans who had the majority 53-47.

According to the rule package approved on Wednesday, evidence from the Democratic House's political trial hearings will be included in the record, a Democratic lawsuit. The initial arguments will be followed by 16 hours of questions and answers from senators before four hours of debate.

Preview arguments ahead

Trump was charged on December 18 for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation.

House Democrats accuse the president of abusing his power in office by organizing a pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic political rival, as well as launching an investigation into a theory of Discredited conspiracy that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.

The impeachment investigation of the House focused on a complaint of irregularities that detailed concerns about a phone call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the advice of a Ukrainian gas company.

At the time of the call, the Trump administration was withholding almost $ 400 million in military assistance approved by Congress to Ukraine.

Senate Democrats want to hear from at least four witnesses at the Senate trial, a lawsuit that Republicans have criticized. For now, the question of witnesses will be discussed after opening the arguments and the question and answer session.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaks during opening arguments at the US Senate Trump's trial trial (US Senate TV / Reuters)

On Tuesday, Trump's defense team, led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, attacked the fundamentals of the charges against the Republican president and said Democrats had not been close to meeting the standard of dismissal of the Constitution of the United States.

"The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said while arguing in favor of McConnell's proposal to decide whether he would allow more witnesses or documents later in the trial.

"There is absolutely no case," he said.

Democratic representative Adam Schiff, who helped lead the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives, summed up the charges against Trump and said the president had committed "constitutional misconduct justifying the political trial."

Schiff said that although the evidence against Trump was "already overwhelming," more testimony from witnesses was needed to show the full extent of the president's misconduct and those around him.

Democratic representative Adam Schiff, who helped lead the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives, summarized the charges against Trump (TV / Reuters of the US Senate)

For his part, Trump has repeatedly denied any irregularities and called the political trial a "hoax."

"READ THE TRANSCRIPTIONS!" The president tweeted from miles abroad when he returned to his hotel at a world leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland. He was referring to the summary of the White House call with Zelenskyy.

Democrats cite that transcript as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as "perfect."

The rare political trial, which takes place in an election year, is testing whether Trump's actions toward Ukraine justify the removal while voters are forming their own verdict on their White House.

President Donald Trump makes opening statements at the World Economic Forum (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Four senators who are presidential candidates are out of the campaign, sitting as jurors.

"I will focus on the accusation," Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, told reporters. He said his followers would continue to work "to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States."

Since Republicans have a majority, the Senate is not expected to accumulate two-thirds of the votes necessary for sentencing. No president has been dismissed from the Senate.