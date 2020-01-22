Trump wants a "significant,quot; fall in the violence of the Taliban talks | USA news

US President Donald Trump told his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday that he wants to see a "significant,quot; drop in violence by the Taliban before "significant,quot; negotiations can occur, the White House said it's a statement.

During a meeting of the two leaders held outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, "Trump reiterated the need for a significant and lasting reduction of violence by the Taliban that would facilitate significant negotiations on the future of Afghanistan," he said. the White House. said.

Washington has been asking for weeks to stop the violence, presenting it as a condition to resume formal negotiations on an agreement that would see US troops begin to leave Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees, after a struggle of nearly two decades.

The Taliban aim to reach a withdrawal agreement with the United States by the end of January and are prepared to "reduce,quot; military operations before signing an agreement, their main spokesman said this week.

The two sides had been negotiating the deal for a year and were on the verge of an announcement in September 2019 when Trump abruptly declared the process "dead," citing Taliban violence.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, shaking hands with the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, during a surprise visit to the Bagram air base in Afghanistan (File: Tom Brenner / Reuters)

The talks resumed later in December in Qatar, but stopped again after an attack near the Bagram military base in Afghanistan.

During a separate briefing in Davos, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan He said his country and the United States moved closer to the Taliban in Afghanistan than they had been for many years. He said he had never seen a military solution to that conflict.

"Finally, the position of the United States is that there should be negotiations and a peace plan," Khan said.