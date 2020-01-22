Trump rules out possible brain injuries from troops such as "headaches,quot;

WASHINGTON – President Trump on Wednesday dismissed the concussion symptoms reported by several US troops after Iranian airstrikes at the Al Asad air base in Iraq as "not very serious," even when the Pentagon acknowledged that several service members They were being examined for possible traumatic brain injuries. caused by the attack.
"I heard they had headaches," Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. "No, I don't consider them very serious injuries, in relation to other injuries I've seen."
The president's comments, which avoided the Vietnam War draft with a medical diagnosis of bone spurs, prompted rapid criticism from veterans groups.
"Do not be indignant with the last stupid comments of #Mayhem President," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of United States Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, wrote in a twitter post. "Take steps to help veterinarians facing BIT," a reference to traumatic brain injury.
The deputy commander of the US-led military operation in Iraq said that the Department of Defense submits medical service members to see if headaches and other complaints amount to traumatic stress injuries. Some of the affected troops were only a few meters away from where they attacked the Iranian missiles, although they were in protective bunkers, Defense Department officials said.
"I have not seen the president's comments, so I will not comment on them," Major General Alexus G. Grynkewich of the Air Force told reporters during a press conference at the Pentagon. "I probably wouldn't do it even if I had."
He added: "I can tell you from the perspective of a commander on the ground that we are going to take the symptoms of any type of injury as seriously as we can."
At a separate event earlier in the day, General Grynkewich denied that the White House had influenced how and when the military recognized that several US troops at the Asad base in Iraq had concussion symptoms as a result of missile attacks. Iranians and were taken to a United States military hospital in Germany for treatment.
"We were not influenced by anyone," he said.
The Trump administration had initially said there were no injuries from the Iranian attack. If there was any delay in reporting the injuries, General Grynkewich said, it was because "it takes a little time for the information to go up the chain of command,quot; and finally to the Pentagon.
He noted that the symptoms of some brain injuries are not immediately apparent.
"TBI is very difficult to assess, especially after an attack," the general told reporters after speaking at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies of the Air Force Association in Arlington, Virginia. "You are looking for people with cuts and bruises and that sort of thing. You're looking to make sure we're not dead. "
General Grynkewich said that only then did the commanders take the next step to assess which military personnel were close to certain explosions, including those who had been on watchtowers when Iranian missiles attacked.
The number of troops affected was in the "teenagers," the general said. He did not know the severity of the injuries, but said the affected troops were taken to the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, for "much caution."
"We will do whatever it takes to take care of these soldiers and airmen," he said.
On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper diverted questions from journalists in Pensacola, Florida, after they pointed out Trump's comments that seemed to rule out the seriousness of possible head injuries caused by the Iranian attack.
"This is mainly things for outpatients," Esper said. "I am not a doctor, it is not I who evaluates them. Those are calls that will be made by medical professionals who are at hand doing those exams."
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reports from Pensacola, Florida.
