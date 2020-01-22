Trump rules out possible brain injuries from troops such as "headaches,quot;

The deputy commander of the US-led military operation in Iraq said that the Department of Defense submits medical service members to see if headaches and other complaints amount to traumatic stress injuries. Some of the affected troops were only a few meters away from where they attacked the Iranian missiles, although they were in protective bunkers, Defense Department officials said.

"I have not seen the president's comments, so I will not comment on them," Major General Alexus G. Grynkewich of the Air Force told reporters during a press conference at the Pentagon. "I probably wouldn't do it even if I had."

He added: "I can tell you from the perspective of a commander on the ground that we are going to take the symptoms of any type of injury as seriously as we can."

At a separate event earlier in the day, General Grynkewich denied that the White House had influenced how and when the military recognized that several US troops at the Asad base in Iraq had concussion symptoms as a result of missile attacks. Iranians and were taken to a United States military hospital in Germany for treatment.

"We were not influenced by anyone," he said.

The Trump administration had initially said there were no injuries from the Iranian attack. If there was any delay in reporting the injuries, General Grynkewich said, it was because "it takes a little time for the information to go up the chain of command,quot; and finally to the Pentagon.