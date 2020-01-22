Trump political trial test day three: all the latest updates | Trump News

The United States Senate, controlled by Republicans, will hear the initial arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, starting up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

The House Democrats will go first, presenting their case against the president. The house administrators have 24 hours for three days to present their arguments. Trump's defense team will make his case.

Plus:

The beginning of the opening arguments follows a controversial marathon discussion session that finally culminated in a partisan vote in favor of the resolution of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, which describes the rules for the political trial.

As the initial arguments begin, here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, January 22:

What rules did the Senate approve for the trial?

Here is a breakdown of how the trial will work based on the resolution passed early Wednesday.

Each party will have 24 hours for three days to present their case (that means the initial arguments could last up to six days).

After discussions, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions, submitted in writing.

After the question and answer session, the Senate is likely to debate whether to cite witnesses and documents.

The evidence of the house will be automatically admitted for registration unless there is a motion to discard any evidence.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

The House of Representatives appointed seven Democrats to present their case against Trump. Read more about them here.

Trump criticizes the political trial in Davos

President Trump said the US economic growth. UU. It's the buzz at the World Economic Forum (FEM) in Davos, Switzerland, but reporters focus on the political trial in Washington, DC.

Trump held a press conference on Wednesday before leaving the meeting of leading business and political leaders, where he recited a long list of positive economic statistics and then answered questions about his dismissal.

Trump attended a bilateral meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (EMF) in Davos (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

He said he will leave in the hands of the Senate if there will be witnesses called during his political trial.

Trump said that in the pre-trial period, Democrats talked about the "tremendous case,quot; they had, but "they don't have a case."

He again called the political trial a "hoax,quot; and a "witch hunt,quot; that began just after being elected.

Did you miss the marathon debate about the resolution of the rules?

From 11 blocked amendments to a preview of what will come from each side, see what happened during Tuesday's debate on the rule package here.