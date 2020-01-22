Trump is ready to expand the international travel ban: Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea are included in the list of potentials

Despite being in the middle of a political trial and the upcoming presidential elections of 2020, Donald Trump is apparently focusing his efforts elsewhere. You can remember his ban on traveling extremely controversial, which initially addressed several Muslim countries; Well, now you are ready to expand that ban and a handful of African countries have been added to the potential list.

While plans on exactly how many additional countries will be added to the list have not been finalized, some of the former include Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea. @APNews reports that seven additional nations were included in a recently updated draft of the proposed restrictions. Reportedly, National Security officials notified selected countries that they could avoid being included in the travel ban if they make changes before the official announcement is made. Those specific changes have not been released to the public.

In addition to those already mentioned, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar are also listed as potentially part of the travel ban. However, several countries have allegedly already taken steps or demonstrated efforts to comply with the purpose of avoiding their inclusion in the travel ban. These efforts include better border security, better exchange of identification information between nations and better security of travel documents.

Speaking about the ban on extended travel, Trump said the following:

"We are adding a couple of countries. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe. You see what is happening in the world. Our country has to be safe. So we have a very strong travel ban and we will add some countries. "

The current ban suspends immigrant and nonimmigrant visas for applicants from five Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

The only exceptions are students and those who have established "important contacts,quot; in the United States. These exceptions are very different from Trump's initial ban, which suspended travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days, blocked the refugees. Admissions for 120 days and trips suspended from Syria.

Roommates, what do you think about this?