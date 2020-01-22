Trump, in Davos to talk about trade, attacks enemies at home

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Trump unleashed Democrats and the media at a large press conference on Wednesday before leaving Davos to return to Washington, where his trial by political trial is underway in the Senate, claiming he would prefer a long trial with witnesses, but national security problems made it impossible.
A day earlier, Trump managed to stick to a script about a strong US economy while addressing a global audience at the World Economic Forum, and largely rejected any questions about the trial. But before leaving Switzerland on Wednesday he convened a last-minute press conference, during which he carefully expressed his political enemies in Washington.
Mr. Trump called Representative Jerry Nadler of New York a "sleaze bag,quot; and referred to Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, as a "scammer,quot; and a "corrupt politician."
The president said he would love to attend his own trial to "sit in the front row and look at their corrupt faces," but he admitted that his lawyers would probably advise against it.
Senate Republicans have He rejected attempts by Democrats to cite documents and force White House officials to testify. Trump said he was in favor of a lengthy process that would allow him to call witnesses like John Bolton, the former national security adviser; Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but they said allowing them to testify would create "a national security problem."
But Mr. Trump also expressed reservations about the idea of Mr. Bolton, who was forced to leave in September, as a witness because "he doesn't like people to testify when they didn't leave on good terms." Mr. Bolton was "because of me, not him."
Trump launched an offensive against the media, even when he congratulated an NBC News television correspondent, Kristen Welker, for a promotion and hinted that he might be willing to appear on his show. "If we could straighten the press in our country, we would have a place that would be so incredible," he said.
Trump also insisted that his version of the story was easy to explain and that it was simply a goal because of his own success. "I am honest," he said. "I make great offers."