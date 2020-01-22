Trump, in Davos to talk about trade, attacks enemies at home

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Trump unleashed Democrats and the media at a large press conference on Wednesday before leaving Davos to return to Washington, where his trial by political trial is underway in the Senate, claiming he would prefer a long trial with witnesses, but national security problems made it impossible.

A day earlier, Trump managed to stick to a script about a strong US economy while addressing a global audience at the World Economic Forum, and largely rejected any questions about the trial. But before leaving Switzerland on Wednesday he convened a last-minute press conference, during which he carefully expressed his political enemies in Washington.

Mr. Trump called Representative Jerry Nadler of New York a "sleaze bag,quot; and referred to Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, as a "scammer,quot; and a "corrupt politician."

The president said he would love to attend his own trial to "sit in the front row and look at their corrupt faces," but he admitted that his lawyers would probably advise against it.