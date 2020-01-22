Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner caught enjoying the Disney World date with their daughter Stormi

%MINIFYHTMLbbd474fae22d874064136011d6cf56ee11% %MINIFYHTMLbbd474fae22d874064136011d6cf56ee12%

WENN / Avalon

In a photo of paparazzi, the rapper & # 39; Highest in the Room & # 39; and his former makeup mogul are seen traveling on Peter Pan's flight along with his daughter, who will turn two next week.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) Once again they have come together to treat their daughter Stormi. Just one week before the girl turns two, the ex decided to give her an early birthday gift by taking her to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 22.

In a photo taken by TMZ, the trio could be seen riding together on Peter Pan's flight in the happiest place on Earth. Stormi, looking adorable in a purple sweatshirt, sat on Kylie's lap while her mother seemed to be talking to someone on the phone. The makeup mogul kept warm in a print coat over a white shirt and black jeans. He combed his hair in a neat bun and used large golden earrings to complete his look.

Meanwhile, Travis put on a black coat and a black hat. He sat next to him, looking at Stormi with adoration.

%MINIFYHTMLbbd474fae22d874064136011d6cf56ee13% %MINIFYHTMLbbd474fae22d874064136011d6cf56ee14%

It seemed that the trio was not the only one who enjoyed Disney World because Kourtney Kardashian Y Kris Jenner They were also seen in the theme park. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"the stars brought Penelope Disick, Corey bet as much as Kim KardashianThe daughter of North West.

"They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree," a spectator, who claimed to have seen them waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel's underwater adventure, turned to E! News. "Kylie pointed Ariel at Stormi!"

It is not known what Kylie and Travis have prepared for Stormi's second birthday. Last year, the couple went out of their way to build a complete theme park in honor of the girl's birthday. Inspired by rapper's "Astroworld" record album, the party featured theme park rides, moving cakes, a live Baby Shark presentation and Chanel gifts. There was also a pop-up shop selling sweatshirts dyed with a baby-sized tie, designed to resemble Travis' Astroworld Tour merchandise.