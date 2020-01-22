Tracking Zion Williamson's debut in the NBA: live updates, score, Pelicans vs. highlights. Spurs

The Zion Williamson era begins Wednesday night.

After months of speculation about his return date, Williamson is finally ready to play with his Pelicans teammates while fighting the Spurs at the Smoothie King Center. The number 1 general team missed the first 44 New Orleans games of the regular season after surgery on his right knee, but now he is completely healthy and seeks to help the Pelicans find a place in the playoffs.

"It's very exciting to come back here right now,quot; Williamson told reporters on Tuesday. "We are going through a bad time, but things have changed. Everyone has been playing better, and I'm just looking to join and have fun."

Sporting News tracks live updates of Williamson's NBA debut below. Follow the last highlights of Pelicans vs. Spurs

Score of pelicans against spurs

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Pelicans – – – – – Spurs – – – – –

Live updates, the highlight of Zion Williamson's debut in the NBA

8:50 p.m. ET – It's official. Zion Williamson will start against the Spurs. The complete alignment …