Tottenham 2 – 1 Norwich

%MINIFYHTML8732f3af9fbe5bdfefd6f7d95490700f11% %MINIFYHTML8732f3af9fbe5bdfefd6f7d95490700f12%

Report while Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son hit both sides of Teemu Pukki's penalty in Tottenham's victory over Norwich







Spurs players celebrate taking the lead against Norwich

Heung-Min Son's last header helped Tottenham reach his first victory in the 2020 league with a 2-1 loss over Norwich, but José Mourinho will know there is a lot of work to do if his team closes the six even more. points gap in the first four.

Dele Alli got into the first goal of the year of the Tottenham Premier League from the low point of Serge Aurier in 38 minutes after both sides had wasted good opportunities in the first exchanges, but the hosts could not kick.

Teemu Pukki (70) did the counting of the second half of Norwich in the bottom of the league, squeezing his penalty to Hugo Lloris, who had returned by surprise from the injury to start, but Son's header (79) of Alli's deflected shot ended the hopes of the visitors of a change.

The result moves the Spurs to two Chelsea victories in fourth place, while Norwich has a gap of six points to overcome if they want to escape the descent.

Dele Alli scored Tottenham's first goal in the 2020 Premier League

How the Spurs got their first victory of the 2020 Premier League …

Tottenham could not find the net in his last three Premier League games, but he immediately took the lead, with Erik Lamela following an early free throw attempt by taking a strong save from Tim Krul with a volley in 10 minutes.

However, Norwich showed his own intention to attack at the quarter-hour mark, when Todd Cantwell ended an impressive period of possession with a clean pass to Pukki from the edge of the area, but the Finn was surprisingly wasteful, snatching his shot.

Jose Mourinho delivered a memory of shock to Hugo Lloris in goal, while Ryan Sessegnon replaced Japhet Tanganga on the left side

Lukas Rupp received his full league debut in the absence of Emi Buendía, while Grant Hanley intervened for the suspended Ben Godfrey.

Then, Son traveled miles above the bar when the Spurs began to feel frustrated for not making the breakthrough in 23 minutes before Cantwell responded with a closer impulse at the other end, which simply flew over Lloris' carpentry.

Then, Son threw the best opening of the game, attacking the side net after Lucas Moura's smart reverse pass and Pukki fired again when the teams continued exchanging opportunities until Alli finally broke the deadlock.

Teemu Pukki (right) wasted a couple of good initial opportunities for Norwich

Aurier had looked dangerous all afternoon on the right flank and the man from England was perfectly placed to cut his low cross under Krul to put the Spurs forward.

With the goal returned the confidence of the Spurs; Lamela took out a rabona in search of Lucas and Alli tried a shot in the heel. But Lukas Rupp stood on tiptoe just before the break and Norwich went out to fight in the second half.

Cantwell left his foot on Lamela, and after a long review of VAR he received only a yellow card, before the Norwich attacker had shouts of handball against Toby Alderweireld in the area and Pukki sent another effort off target.

With Tottenham retiring to his own half, Cantwell was soon involved again, as his collision with Winks forced the Spurs midfielder to retire with an ankle problem.

Norwich, who had dominated possession and territory from the interval, then deservedly leveled up from the penalty point, with Pukki shooting below Lloris, after a long VAR control that confirmed Ryan Sessegnon's lack of Max Aarons.

However, they were not level for a long time: the Spurs pushed forward and the intelligent pass of Lo Celso through the defense of Norwich crossed Alli and when his blocked shot reached Son on the back post, the South Korean had a Simple end to restore hosts. & # 39; lead.

Sub Christian Eriksen and Son in the counterattack wasted opportunities to extend the advantage of the Spurs, but Mourinho's men endured the three points they needed so much. However, they should be much better in the future if they want to reach those qualifying places for the Champions League.

Whats Next?

Tottenham will travel to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday before a major Sky Live clash with Manchester City on Sunday, February 2, while Norwich will head to Burnley in the cup on Saturday before a trip to Newcastle on Saturday, February 1.