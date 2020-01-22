Tommy Lee & # 39; happy & # 39; for Pamela Anderson's stunning wedding with Jon Peters

%MINIFYHTMLdc39880bb405fd5ac2f1536f8d9739db11% %MINIFYHTMLdc39880bb405fd5ac2f1536f8d9739db12%

According to reports, the former beauty of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; exchanged votes with the producer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; at a surprise wedding in Malibu earlier this week, more than 30 years after the couple left for the first time.

Pamela Anderson He surprised everyone after it was reported that he secretly married movie mogul Jon Peters during a discrete ceremony in Malibu, California, on Monday, January 20. People might want to know how your ex Tommy Lee He reacted to the news, and it is said that the rocker is happy for Pamela's new milestone.

"Tommy is happy for Pam even if they have their differences from time to time," a source tells HollywoodLife.com about the Motley Crue drummer, who shares two children, Brandon Thomas Lee (23) and Dylan Jagger Lee (21) with Pamela. "Tommy has been able to move on with his love life, so he feels that Pam should have that same opportunity and hopes that she is happy and has exactly the life she wants."

Despite his infamously tumult marriage, the source notes that it is one of the most important parts of his life. "It was a unique relationship in life, with unique experiences, but it has been so long that what Tommy expects of Pam, the mother of her children, is now that she is in a happy place with her new husband because if it were not so , one would have to pay a hell, "adds the source.

According to reports, the former beauty of "Baywatch" exchanged votes with Jon earlier this week, more than 30 years after the couple first dated. The couple met recently after their separation from soccer star Adil Rami in June (2019), and Peters, 74, insists he has only had eyes for Anderson.

In a statement, the "A star has been born"The producer tells The Hollywood Reporter," Pamela has never seen her potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to it than it seems, or I would not love her so much. "

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. You could choose me, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. It drives me crazy, in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves. Being treated."

Meanwhile, Tommy is happily married to Brittany Furlan.