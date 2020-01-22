Tom Sandoval says that Stassi Schroeder is & # 39; & # 39; prohibited & # 39; & # 39; from TomTom

Stassi SchroederThe book signing party became volatile during the new Tuesday night Vanderpump Rules. And according to co-star Tom Sandoval, the Next basic level the author is now "literally banned,quot; in TomTom, the West Hollywood bar that is co-owner with a friend Tom schwartz and restorative teacher Lisa Vanderpump.

"If she enters, she will be expelled immediately," Sandoval said, annoyed at the accusations made by Stassi in the middle of his shouting fight at the beginning of the episode. In the light of the "texts of anger,quot; written by Ariana Madixhis boyfriend in the middle of the night (Sandoval initially agreed to organize the event on TomTom, but he was enraged when his waiters canceled at the last minute) and his remarkable attitude during the meeting itself, Stassi called him a "selfish egoist." –t "in front of his assistants and said he was upset because the book party was not all about him.

"Stassi says I'm jealous and I make sure that literally everyone in the room can hear if he is trying to make me look bad," Sandoval lamented at a bewildered Schwartz after the fact. "She's not going to do that in my place. Nobody yells at anyone like that, especially me, friend."