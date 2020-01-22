Tom Sandoval says that Stassi Schroeder is & # 39; & # 39; prohibited & # 39; & # 39; from TomTom

Stassi SchroederThe book signing party became volatile during the new Tuesday night Vanderpump Rules. And according to co-star Tom Sandoval, the Next basic level the author is now "literally banned,quot; in TomTom, the West Hollywood bar that is co-owner with a friend Tom schwartz and restorative teacher Lisa Vanderpump.
"If she enters, she will be expelled immediately," Sandoval said, annoyed at the accusations made by Stassi in the middle of his shouting fight at the beginning of the episode. In the light of the "texts of anger,quot; written by Ariana Madixhis boyfriend in the middle of the night (Sandoval initially agreed to organize the event on TomTom, but he was enraged when his waiters canceled at the last minute) and his remarkable attitude during the meeting itself, Stassi called him a "selfish egoist." –t "in front of his assistants and said he was upset because the book party was not all about him.
"Stassi says I'm jealous and I make sure that literally everyone in the room can hear if he is trying to make me look bad," Sandoval lamented at a bewildered Schwartz after the fact. "She's not going to do that in my place. Nobody yells at anyone like that, especially me, friend."
Although Sandoval may not have been screaming, per se, when Stassi faced him at the signing of the book, he was not making a big attempt to keep frustrations for himself. "At two in the morning, I wonder how the hell I'm going to take my place," he snorted when he arrived, even though Schwartz managed to gather a new team of employees. .
"It was a bit complicated, but we handled it," Schwartz explained, considerably less upset by the test than his partner, who suspected he was upset because Stassi did not coordinate with him directly. Also while Katie Maloney-SchwartzThe husband was prepared to lend a hand behind the bar if necessary, the other Tom not.
"Somewhere in the subconscious (of Sandoval), the idea of changing Stassi's event and serving it is so painful that I would rather simply throw it out of the bar than do it," he told the Vanderpump Rules camera.
But Sandoval insisted that his concerns were logistical: how could Stassi make these arrangements without consulting him when scheduled? his wheelhouse, not Schwartz or Lisa? And he didn't step back from his side of the discussion, even when Schwartz pointed out that the situation really "was no big deal."
"What bothers me most about this book party is Stassi's lack of consideration," Sandoval said in his own confessional. "I didn't know anything about her. He asked Schwartz."
Will Schroeder's name really end up on TomTom's list of non-entries after all this? To find out, tune in to a new episode of Vanderpump Rules next Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m., in Bravo.
