Tom Hanks launches an & # 39; international hoax & # 39; that links it to the cannabis business

The actor of & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; criticizes the cannabis company CannaPro CBD for an ad that says it supports its product, saying that & # 39; would never make such support & # 39 ;.

Tom Hanks He made it clear that he was not linked to the cannabis business. On Tuesday, January 21, the "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"The actor turned to Instagram to criticize an" international hoax "that claimed to support CannaPro CBD products.

The Oscar winner addressed the problem by uploading an ad that showed a picture of him taken from the moment he promoted "Stain"in 2016". The advances that Doctor Oz has made in the CBD industry are remarkable, "read the quote in the announcement." I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't had the chance to try it for myself. After using CannaPro CBD for two weeks, I already felt like a new me. "

<br />

Driven by the exploitation of his image, the 63-year-old man complained on the photo-sharing platform, "This is false and an intentional deception." Then he added: "I never said this and I would never make such a backup. Come on, man! Hanx!"

A fan reacted to the publication of the "international hoax" by Tom Hanks.

His post attracted people's reactions when one person commented, "As if Tom Hanks needed & # 39; to feel like a new he & # 39 ;. HE'S TOM HANKS." Another wrote: "Wow, people just want to get rich using SMH celebrities." Another person said: "They should know if it really was you, it would be signed & # 39; Hanx & # 39;".

Another person closed the deceptive announcement.

Another person responded to the post.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Cengiz Oz also known as Dr. Oz, whose name was also mentioned in the announcement, gave its reaction through Twitter. "I couldn't agree more with @tomhanks," he said. "This is a false and misleading advertisement intended to take advantage of consumers who use false statements and our images illegally. I am not involved with any cannabis company."

Dr. Oz reacted to the actor's publication.

<br />

This is not the first time that Hanks shouts a misleading announcement to use his name to attract people. In July 2019, the husband of Rita Wilson He published another manufactured commercial that cited a similar text. Instead of CannaPro CBD, the quotation was used for Cali Naturals ads. At that moment, he exclaimed: "FRAUD! INTERNET LACK! Just so you know. Hanx."