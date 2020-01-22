Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Dan Evans will reject the possibility of playing a tennis tournament | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLc52ef92956f902d76a526d17e583240311% %MINIFYHTMLc52ef92956f902d76a526d17e583240312%

Britain's Dan Evans will reject the opportunity to play at the Tokyo Olympics this summer

Dan Evans is willing to reject the opportunity to represent Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

The British No. 1 is currently in the highest ranking of the 32nd race in the world, which would be good enough to earn a place in the Japanese capital, but is not willing to interrupt his agenda.

The Olympic tennis event does not involve qualification points or cash prizes, and overlaps with the start of the US hard court season until the US Open.

Evans's position should perhaps not surprise, since he also rejected a place in Rio in 2016 when he was offered after several retreats.

Evans (left) suffered a loss in straight sets against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in Melbourne

Speaking after his defeat in the second round at the Australian Open, the 29-year-old said: "I love playing the Davis Cup and everything and I think everyone should represent their country for the Davis Cup, the Fed Cup and the ATP Cup, but the Olympic Games are kind of individual event and I am not sure that I will go to Japan.

"First of all, I have to take care of myself and my life instead of taking some time, there are some good tournaments at that time. I probably don't do it due to certain situations. I don't have much time to play so I probably won't go to Japan ".

