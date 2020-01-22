TobyMac's son died of & # 39; acute drug intoxication combined & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML51299119f47d34231c738e37a61b246a11% %MINIFYHTML51299119f47d34231c738e37a61b246a12%

Instagram

Autopsy results determine that Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of the 21-year-old Christian rapper, died after an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

Up News Info –

Christian rapper tobyMacThe late son died of an accidental drug overdose.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, died suddenly at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, in October (19), and then an autopsy was performed at the Nashville coroner's office.

The results of McKeehan's death investigation have been published, and a tobyMac representative told People that the 55-year-old son died after an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

%MINIFYHTML51299119f47d34231c738e37a61b246a13% %MINIFYHTML51299119f47d34231c738e37a61b246a14%

Several reports cited the coroner of Davidson County in Tennessee who indicated that McKeehan's cause of death was "acute drug intoxication combined," which was considered an "accident."

According to reports, the medical office documents also stated that McKeehan had "a history of drug and alcohol abuse."

After McKeehan's death, tobyMac, whose real name is Kevin Michael McKeehan, wrote the touching song "21 years" about his late son, and told fans on Twitter before his release: "What started as having some From my thoughts and feelings about the loss of my firstborn son on paper, I finished a song. 21 Years is a song I never wanted to write. I hope it's for someone, or maybe it's just for me. "

tobyMac shares four other children with his wife Amanda.