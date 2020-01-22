Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins shares her secret to let her hair grow

Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, shared a photo on her social media account announcing a hair product. She says it helped her a lot with hair growth.

"Thanks to @nbhairboutique's natural hair growth oil for letting my hair grow, the blonde is finally growing and I'm excited and I want to get your own bottle @nbhairboutique," Zonnique wrote in her post.

Someone said: "I bought with the drops of biotin, my hair is growing and I like that the smell is not strong," and another follower published this: "I got so tired of my blonde that I put a natural brown on her. I finished put color in my hair. "

Another fan wrote: ‘Only use 100% coconut oil in your hair. Do not use different chemicals in your hair. He messes with Ph. Natural "and someone else shared:" Thanks to you @zonniquejailee. I started ordering this oil in September when I saw you make a publication. I ordered the 4x oil, ordered the biotin drops 2 weeks ago and waited for my shea butter. "

Many fans are asking Zonnique for new music. She has been bothering her fans with some new songs, and her mother did the same.

Fans keep asking him to drop his new songs and stop keeping the new music hostage.

Someone posted: "I'm still here with the notifications of the publication waiting for the next publication to be the album."

Another commenter said: "Ok, fine, but we need music." "Girl DROP That Song," and someone else posted this: "Stop keeping them hostage." Drop all that shit *.

Zonnique recently made fun of his fans regarding new music when he posted a video he titled with the following words:

‘Just a normal home concert 🙂 I told twitter that I was not publishing this song, but I would not die because of that username real username: zonniquep 🗣’

People were amazed and asked him to release new songs now.



