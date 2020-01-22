Thomas Rhett prays that the third child arrives before the expiration date of February

%MINIFYHTML1768ab51af32276ceff03298a7e31db511% %MINIFYHTML1768ab51af32276ceff03298a7e31db512%

Counting the day his wife will give birth, the singer of & # 39; Die a Happy Man & # 39; He shares a sweet video clip in which he asks fans to guess when he will debut the latest addition to his family.

Country star Thomas Rhett He is praying for his third son to make his debut this week for the sake of his wife's sanity.

The singer expects another daughter with his wife Lauren, and although she will not give birth for a couple more weeks, the future mother is more than ready to know the latest addition to the couple's growing family.

Thomas shared a sweet video clip of Lauren and her big baby on Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, while asking fans to guess when the little boy will make his grand entrance.

"Hello everyone," he says from behind the camera. "The due date is February 3. What do you think the birthday will be?"

He then asks Lauren to weigh, prompting her to say: "I hope for God that it is something before February 3!"

The musician subtitled the publication: "For the sake of sanity @laur_akins, we hope the little girl arrives this week."

The baby will join the older sisters Ada, two and four year old Willa, who was adopted in 2017.