Thomas Markle reveals the truth behind the infamous paparazzi photos, says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle owe him

Meghan Markle separated from her father, Thomas Markle, since her wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018 after she allegedly organized photos of paparazzi, and then jumped walking her daughter down the hall. Now, in a new documentary, Thomas talks about what really happened in the days before Meghan and Harry's wedding, and explains why he thinks the royal family owes him.

Thomas, a former Hollywood lighting director, says in the new document Thomas Markle: my story who made the photos of the paparazzi and still earns money with them. He explained that "those photos will be sold forever."

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, denies having done "junk things,quot; in a television interview https://t.co/tI5P2A7ZSM – Guardian News (@guardiannews) January 22, 2020

Those photos were a shame for Meghan, but a profitable company for Thomas. The photos showed at age 75 lifting weights, running uphill, measuring for your wedding dress and reading a book entitled Great Britain images.

According to Mirror, the photos were originally sold for $ 100,000, and Thomas received 30 percent. He explained that the images were his way of fighting the media narrative that he was a "dumb fat fool."

"I was contacted by a guy who spoke to me and said:" I can change his image, "said Thomas." The idea was that all these would be sincere, discreet shots, nobody would know that they were raised or anything. "

Thomas says the guy was telling him that he had done things like that a hundred times before, and asked Thomas to trust him. Still, he had his doubts, and thought the pictures looked like "hammy."

Once the images were published, Thomas admits that he lied to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they called him to warn him. Thomas said he denied his participation, and "of course it was a lie." Meghan's father admits that he is not proud of that.

Thomas Markle interview: behind the scenes https://t.co/igLLpxCt0u pic.twitter.com/uX7bCoMrsa – The Week UK (@TheWeekUK) January 22, 2020

Thomas still insists that Meghan and Harry's wedding was lost because he suffered a massive heart attack, and claims that doctors told him that a flight to London would kill him. In the document, Thomas tries to prove his claims by providing medical notes.

Thomas Markle says he still feels like a victim because his daughter took him out of his life. He hasn't even met his grandson, Archie Harrison. And he says he shared the letter that Meghan wrote to him with the press just because Meghan's friends were attacking him in the media.

"They ignored me, calling me a liar," he said. "Now it has become an organized defamation of me. So I felt I had to defend myself, so I published part of the letter."

Thomas says he will continue to defend himself and that he has no problem asking to be paid for the interviews. He says that at this point, the royal family owes it to him, Harry owes it to him and Meghan owes it to him, because he should be rewarded after what has happened.

Thomas Markle says that Meghan always promised to take care of him when he was older, and now that he's in his senior year, "it's time to take care of Dad." However, at this time, he does not believe he will. seeing Meghan again because she and Harry don't want to talk to him.



