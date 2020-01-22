This is exactly how Lizzo's truth was harmed

Youtube; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
It is rare that a song is released with little acclamation, vanishes and, finally, vanishes, only to return to life two years later and become the number 1 song in the country.
Even weirder for the song to continue to win three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year Y The song of the year.
But that is exactly what happened with Lizzo"Truth Hurts,quot;, a song that the recently minted superstar released in September 2017, giving her the kind of Cinderella story almost unknown in the music industry. (Those nominations, plus five additional ones, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Because I love you, make the Detroit native the most nominated artist of the year who addresses the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26).
It is a story that illustrates how virality and intelligent placement of movies / TV can resurrect songs that were once believed dead in this constantly evolving music scene. One that reminds us that sometimes verbal talent and stubborn perseverance can, in fact, lead to a happy ending. But, most importantly, it is a story about an undeniably incredible song that cannot be contained.
"I mean, I remember that when we did it, it was one of the first songs that would drive everyone crazy in my kind of personal orbit." Ricky Reed, co-writer and producer of the song that signed Lizzo with Nice Life, his joint venture label with Atlantic Records in 2016, told E! News exclusively by phone. "The guy who cut my hair said: & # 39; I like this & # 39 ;. My wife said: & # 39; Wow, that Lizzo song is really special & # 39 ;. Other composers: I remember this composer friend mine called J Kash, I played it once for him and he said: & # 39; Man, that's a special song because it's a song that only Lizzo can sing. No other singer, artist, anyone in the world can do this except her. And that makes it special. "
From the jump, everyone involved felt that the track would be the only, that special auditory alchemical reaction that artists crave in their careers. "We knew it was a very, very special song and, you know, I remember the day it came out, even, feeling so much pressure, so excited, but wondering if the world was going to click," Reed explained. . "And then, when the song, you know, did what he did, he spent three or four months out there and finally vanished, yes, it was quite heartbreaking because we thought it was that one."
If only they had a crystal ball.
But before we get ahead, let's go back in time, okay?
To better understand what it takes to make a Grammy-nominated song, Reed took us to the process, declaring himself "on mysticism,quot; when it comes to writing songs. "The day began like many of our days, which was when she came in and just talked and saw how she was and things," he explained. "She had just had a boy who had been watching from time to time doing something heartbreaking and was recovering from that. And every time I have an artist in the studio, I like to listen to them and see what is really happening with them."
"I also like to hear how they speak," he continued. "Lizzo is so funny and witty without effort and she just … I said this before, she speaks in lyrics, you know? She only has these great phrases that just roll. If you only hear her talk, she only says things that sound like songs ". As he spoke, he made sure to take notes and explained: "When it was time for her to come in and start singing, I said: & # 39; Yes, you have half the song written here, man. This is a madness. & # 39; "
Of course, one of those iconic letters instantly is the infamous "DNA test,quot; line that opens the first verse. "I just took a DNA test, it turns out that I am 100 percent that bitch," Lizzo begins the song, permeating the culture and generating countless memes in the process. The origins of the line have been the subject of conversation, with the singer. Leona mine He finally obtained co-writing credit for a February 2017 tweet that was remarkably similar to what appeared on the track.
All Reed knew when he heard it was that he was destined for greatness. "When I first heard that letter, I knew it was a magical letter without a doubt and that it could be something really very special," he told us. "It was one of those things that you knew was going to be something special and really, it really was magical."
Equally magical? The piano loop on which the entire track is based. You know he's probably going through your head while you read this. He came to Reed indirectly, sent in a loop folder of a producer known as TV. "There were only starters and demos and random ideas and other things," he explained. "And I remember leaving it aside for how incredible the opening piano loop was."
However, in its original form, the loop was not even the star. "However, it is fun, in its original demo, that part is just an introduction and then continues in this bigger complete song. The piano falls and then it's like all this," Reed shared. "And I thought, & # 39; Man, just this little one … Sounds like an exercise. In fact, I think there's a possibility that I wrote it based on …"
A metronome, we suggest.
"Yes, exactly," he agreed. "Sounds so simple, but so disturbing and hard, and when I heard it, I thought, & # 39; Man, there is a world of emotion in this little simple loop & # 39; there are some things that are simple and simply simple. And for some reason, there are some things that are simple and instantly iconic. "
Fortunately, Reed meets the latter when he hears it.
While much of the lyrics came out of Lizzo during those initial conversations, Reed explained that the song took a while to reach what would be the final product. "Many songs come together in just a few hours. Inspiration strikes and it's just go, go, go. That, if I remember, was a couple of sessions because we really wanted every letter, we wanted every melody to be really so striking." , said. "Each letter is a hook, each letter is something that can be put on a t-shirt or bumper sticker or whatever. To elaborate on that, it definitely took some time to do it right. But when it was over, we knew what we had in our hands. "
And then he just came and left.
For most of the songs, the story would end there. But, as we have stated, "Truth Hurts,quot; is not the majority of the songs.
Cut to 2019, when Lizzo and his team were preparing for the launch in April of their debut LP, and the song began to gain strength in TikTok, the chosen social network focused on the music of Gen Z. (Also known as the application that made Lil Nas X"Old Town Road,quot; by a thing.) "I thought, & # 39; Hey, that's great. That's good, that makes sense & # 39;" said Reed.
However, what came next is what really changed the game. On April 19, 2019, Netflix released the comedy Someone greatstarring Jane the virgin& # 39; s Gina Rodriguez. And in a fundamental scene of the movie, his character essentially performs the entire song while listening to it in his apartment. That isolated scene quickly went viral.
"I saw that scene and I thought, & # 39; Oh, this is going to do it. This is going to change everything & # 39;", admitted Reed. "And it's because everyone, my friends, at least, maybe not everyone, but I feel like everyone knows Lizzo's feeling. When you listen to a song, if you're alone, looking in the mirror, you're with a group of friends, everyone knows what that is that feeling. When she sings that letter with which you relate and you have that moment, I feel that everyone knows what that is.
"But this was the first time that someone combined Lizzo's music with a visual moment of someone who had that experience of Lizzo in the movie, you know what I say? It was the first time that it was so clearly illustrated," he continued. "Like, this is how we listen to Lizzo. And I think that when you see that, and for people who had never heard it before or who were not familiar, it is not more attractive than that. That is the invitation to the world of Lizzo that made click with the masses. "
The song debuted at number 50 in the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after, before climbing to number 1 in September. After spending seven consecutive weeks at the top, the track tied Iggy Azalea"Fancy,quot; as the longest rap song of a female artist on the list.
While Reed admitted that it was "interesting,quot; for an older song to become the story of the year just when Lizzo had released a completely new job, he says that everyone on Team Lizzo is "on the big picture."
"We can have great songs, we expect some to become hits, whatever. But at the end of the day, it's all about the eyes on Lizzo and the people who listen to Lizzo and his construction of his kingdom. Then, you could say there was a bit of that, but have some song to start running Billboard, we are not complaining, "he said with a smile." We have been working very hard for so long. We will take this. "
After a year that saw the world wake up Lizzo, allowing him to take him by surprise, Reed says he wishes he could go back in time a few years and assure everyone that they would get there and continue working. . "I am very happy to have done so because many artists tried to tear down those walls and adhere to them, many of them do not have this type of result we had," he said. "And I'm very, very grateful that it's gone as it was done."
As good as the year has been for Lizzo, it has also been one of the best for Reed himself. He earned his second non-classical producer of the year nomination, recognizing not only his work in Because I love youbut songs for Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris Y SZA, among others, too. "There is an extraordinary talent nominated for Producer of the Year this year," he said of the field that also includes Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, John Hill Y Finneas.
"It's funny because I try to keep my head down and I just do great things as much as I can. It's hard to predict what will resonate with the audience and especially predict what will resonate with the Recording Academy. Yes I spent my time pointing to that It probably wouldn't work so well. So I don't know, I feel very, very honest, very happy and I hope I can continue without focusing on that, but I'm just human, you know what I say?
And although he had not yet begun to think about the possibility of things going well on Grammy night when we had spoken, he made a prediction. "As is typical on Grammy Day, hoping to be full of emotion," he said. "One way or another, it's how we express it."
Something tells us that, on Sunday night, the truth of the matter will do everything but harm.
