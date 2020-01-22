This is exactly how Lizzo's truth was harmed

It is rare that a song is released with little acclamation, vanishes and, finally, vanishes, only to return to life two years later and become the number 1 song in the country.

Even weirder for the song to continue to win three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year Y The song of the year.

%MINIFYHTML8b5b52ff4c6bddb448dfd5f9c5d21d6e13% %MINIFYHTML8b5b52ff4c6bddb448dfd5f9c5d21d6e14%

But that is exactly what happened with Lizzo"Truth Hurts,quot;, a song that the recently minted superstar released in September 2017, giving her the kind of Cinderella story almost unknown in the music industry. (Those nominations, plus five additional ones, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Because I love you, make the Detroit native the most nominated artist of the year who addresses the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26).

It is a story that illustrates how virality and intelligent placement of movies / TV can resurrect songs that were once believed dead in this constantly evolving music scene. One that reminds us that sometimes verbal talent and stubborn perseverance can, in fact, lead to a happy ending. But, most importantly, it is a story about an undeniably incredible song that cannot be contained.