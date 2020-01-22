Then and now: see the first red carpets of the Grammy 2020 nominees

Explosion of the past!

The 2020 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and music lovers are guaranteed to see an unforgettable show. On the one hand, the annual awards ceremony is packed with stellar nominees that include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Bad bunny, Maluma, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.

Secondly, Alicia Keys He will take the stage and present the event full of stars in the Studio 43 of the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

And let's not forget that the Grammys red carpet is always worth it. It is one of the few shows of the awards season where celebrities are not afraid to exceed the limits of fashion with exaggerated designs, face patterns and eye-catching accessories.

In fact, many of the 2020 nominees appeared and presented themselves to their first Grammys red carpet. We are talking about another world’s design by Gaga Giorgio Armani, Dolly partonThe dazzling set of couture pink denim and the dazzling two-piece fringe of singer "Spirit,quot;