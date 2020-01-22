Then and now: see the first red carpets of the Grammy 2020 nominees

Explosion of the past!
The 2020 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and music lovers are guaranteed to see an unforgettable show. On the one hand, the annual awards ceremony is packed with stellar nominees that include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Bad bunny, Maluma, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.
Secondly, Alicia Keys He will take the stage and present the event full of stars in the Studio 43 of the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.
And let's not forget that the Grammys red carpet is always worth it. It is one of the few shows of the awards season where celebrities are not afraid to exceed the limits of fashion with exaggerated designs, face patterns and eye-catching accessories.
In fact, many of the 2020 nominees appeared and presented themselves to their first Grammys red carpet. We are talking about another world’s design by Gaga Giorgio Armani, Dolly partonThe dazzling set of couture pink denim and the dazzling two-piece fringe of singer "Spirit,quot;
Then, before the fantasy adventure takes place on Sunday, January 26, walk down the lane of memories and see how some of the nominees dressed for their first Grammy red carpet and what prizes they took home.
Tip: They hit all the right notes!
Beyoncé
Before venturing alone as a solo artist, the "Spirit,quot; singer honored the Grammys of the 2000s with her girls, Child of Destiny. That year, they won the best R,amp;B performance for a duo or group with vocals.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Dolly parton
The legend of the country dazzles in the awards ceremony of 1977 with a set of couture pink cowgirl. While she didn't win the Best Country Vocal Performance, Woman, her dazzling outfit won a prize in our hearts.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage for The Recording Academy
John legend
The 41-year-old star left her mark at the 48th annual ceremony after winning her first three Grammys for Best R,amp;B Album, Best Male R,amp;B Vocal Performance and Best New Artist.
Taylor Swift
the Lover The star, who was nominated for Best New Artist, looked elegant effortlessly at the 2008 ceremony with her personalized Sandy Spika dress. At that time, she was a style icon under construction!
John Shearer / Getty Images
King's wool
Excited! The 32-year-old musician was speechless at the 2018 show with his Gucci blush-colored dress and an even more fabulous headdress, which was adorned with sparkling jewelry stars.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Lady Gaga
The 33-year-old star made waves in her first Grammys in 2010. In addition to her glamorous galactic fashion style, she swept the show with three victories: Best music video, Best pop vocal album and Best female pop vocal performance.
Dan MacMedan / WireImage
Jonas brothers
We were suckers for the trio when they went out at the 2009 ceremony with their elegant costumes.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Cardi B
Rapper "Press,quot; won the Best Rap Album Y Internet after talking with Giuliana Rancic. "I feel good, I feel nervous, overwhelmed, everything," he shared. Famous addition, "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
Frank Micelotta / ImageDirect
Marc Anthony
The legendary singer lived his best life at the 1999 ceremony, which was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.
Jeff Vespa / WireImage
Ariana Grande
Blank vision! Grande dazzled with a red-hot mini cocktail dress for her first Grammys red carpet. And of course, he shook his famous tall pony.
Dan MacMedan / WireImage
Little big town
The country group skipped basic fashion and looked for something brave and fun for their first red carpet at the 2007 Grammys.
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Post Malone
Rapper "Wow,quot; did not win any of the four awards for which he was nominated, however, he certainly gave an unforgettable rock star performance with the Spicy Red Chili Peppers.
Ron Galella / WireImage
Barbara Streisand
Everything that shines! The legendary star took home two Grammys at the 1977 Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance party.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Duck
The 33-year-old actor kept things elegant and elegant for his first red carpet at the event full of stars in 2010.
KMazur / WireImage
Billy Ray Cyrus
The country icon broke sore hearts at the 1993 ceremony with his striking suit, mullet and three nominations.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Camila Cabello
The singer of "Havana,quot; brought a fashion fantasy to the 2017 show and celebrated her new chapter as a soloist.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Blake shelton
The Voice coach and country singer made a pose with his wife at that time, Miranda Lambert, In the awards ceremony of 2008.
