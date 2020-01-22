The United States Army awards a $ 400.9 million deal to BAE Systems to produce next-generation armored vehicles – Defense Blog

The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday an agreement worth approximately $ 400.9 million to acquire 160 multi-purpose armored vehicles or AMPV.

According to a recent service press release, BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP received a $ 400.9 million modification to a previously awarded contract to acquire new MPAs.

The work will be done in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of February 28, 2023.

The AMPV is a mature and cost-effective solution that takes advantage of the most modern and proven combat vehicle designs. It meets the requirements of protection of the Army's strength and all-terrain mobility, allowing the AMPV to maneuver with the rest of the Armored Brigade Combat Team. The similarity within the ABCT also reduces development risk and speeds up maintenance, providing significant cost savings for the Army.

The five variants of the AMPV [a general purpose vehicle, a mission command vehicle, a mortar transporter and evacuation and medical treatment vehicles] have almost 80% more interior volume than its predecessor, and significantly more power and capacity of survival. The electrical and cooling systems are also updated to adapt to existing and future updates.

AMPVs are being built with stronger armor and greater mobility than the vehicles they are replacing. Higher levels of survival achieve two key objectives.

According to UPI.com, the U.S. Army UU. It plans to buy 2,897 multipurpose armored vehicles in total, at a total cost of $ 10.723 billion, or $ 3.7 million per vehicle.