The UK government votes against measures that protect refugee children | News

British lawmakers have reversed the changes to the government's Brexit bill, presented by the House of Lords of Parliament, eliminating the promise of reuniting refugee children with their families in the UK.

As the project went through its final stages before becoming law, the House of Commons on Wednesday eliminated five amendments inserted in the Draft Retirement Law by the upper chamber not elected.

The United Kingdom plans to leave the European Union on January 31.

The Lords voted on Tuesday to demand that the post-Brexit UK continue to allow unaccompanied migrant children in EU countries to join family members living in the UK.

The promise was made in 2018 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May, but was removed from Brexit legislation after the conservatives of Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtained a large parliamentary majority in an election last month.

The Johnson government says it intends to continue resettling migrant children in the United Kingdom after the country leaves the EU, but argues that the problem does not belong to the EU retirement bill, which sets the terms of the United Kingdom's departure from the 28-nation bloc.

The secretary of Brexit, Stephen Barclay, said that an agreement to welcome children "is, ultimately, a matter to be negotiated with the EU, and the government is committed to looking for the best possible outcome in those negotiations."

But fellow Labor Lord Alf Dubs, who was behind the impulse to consecrate the rights of refugee children, tweeted: "It is bitterly disappointing that after a victory in the Lords, the government has rejected my amendment in the Commons. What could be more human than asking for unaccompanied refugee children stranded in Europe to join family members in this country?

Lord Alf Dubs, a British lawmaker who fled Nazi Germany as a small child, speaks in a protest to demand the protection of the rights of refugee children, in Parliament Square in London on January 20, 2020 (Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Labor lawmaker David Lammy said: "What a shame of this government for endangering refugee children."

The House of Commons also eliminated the changes made by the Lords to strengthen the rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom, protect the powers of British courts and ensure the participation of Scotland and Wales in legal changes after Brexit .

The dispute will not prevent the Brexit bill from becoming law in a matter of days, because the House of Commons can annul the non-elected Lords.

Members of the Lords recognized on Wednesday that they would have to yield.

"We are at the end of a very long road," said Martin Callanan, minister of Brexit in the Lords.

The EU parliament must also approve the Brexit divorce agreement before January 31. A European Parliament vote is expected next week.