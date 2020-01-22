The U.S. Navy UU. Held the USS Pittsburgh fast attack submarine deactivation ceremony – Defense Blog

The crew of the Los Angeles-class USS Pittsburgh fast-attack submarine (SSN 720) held an inactivation ceremony to celebrate 35 years of service of the ship at the U.S. Naval Submarine Museum. UU. In Keyport, Washington, on January 17.

The occasion marked the last public event of the crew before the submarine was officially decommissioned in the controlled industrial area at the Naval Shipyard of Puget Sound in Bremerton, Washington.

Crew members, members of the Navy League and supporters, past and present, were present to say goodbye to the ship. Dr. Carol H. Sawyer, professor of organizational leadership at the University of La Verne, California, spoke with affection of what it meant to her to have been the sponsor of Pittsburgh and part of the Pittsburgh family since the launch of the ship on December 8. 1984.

“It means that every day for 35 years, I have embodied the gratitude of the American people. In my person, in who I am, I have literally lived our gratitude for the commitment, service, professionalism, sacrifice and patriotism that I have witnessed, ”said Sawyer. "And not only gratitude for those who have sailed with the USS Pittsburgh, but also gratitude for those who supported her in her home and in countless organizations and locations around the world."

Rear Admiral Douglas Perry, the Commander, Submarine Group 9, and a former crew member aboard Pittsburgh, served as guest speaker of the ceremony.

“Pittsburgh Sailors; They're hard. They are ingenious. They know how to have a good time, Perry said. "We are all better sailors for having been part of the history of Pittsburgh."

Inactivation is the process in which a submarine will be landed, with the hull retained in secure storage until dismantling, when the ship is removed from active duty and the crew is reassigned to another ship or command.

"Pittsburgh went and, as long as it has former crew members in the fleet, it is an important part of the legacy that has built this truly asymmetric advantage that the CNO speaks in the underwater domain," Perry said. “As you and your team continue your work for the USS Pittsburgh to rest, move that legacy forward. Take that spirit and that heart of steel to the rest of the underwater force and our Navy. "

The ceremony concluded with the descent of the national flag, a symbolic guarantee of the clock and the comments of the 14th and current USS Pittsburgh commanding officer Jason Deichler, who is a Pittsburgh native.

“The essentials inside the submarine are gone. But what remains are the stories, the memories and the moments … that's where Pittsburgh will live forever, "Deichler said." I consider myself truly blessed to close the final chapter and write those final memories aboard the Pittsburgh. "

Pittsburgh completed its last deployment on February 25, 2019. Then, the boat and its crew made their first Arctic transit for a final change from Groton, Connecticut, to Bremerton base port, arriving on May 28, 2019 to begin the process. of inactivation and dismantling.

Pittsburgh is the fourth ship of the US Navy. UU. It is named after the city of Pittsburgh. The mission of the boat was to search and destroy enemy ships and submarines, and protect the national interests of the USA. UU. With 360 feet long and 6,900 tons, Pittsburgh could support the sophisticated Mark 48 torpedo armament and Tomahawk ground attack missiles.