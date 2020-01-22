The U.S. Army UU. The movement for the largest exercise in Europe begins

The U.S. Army UU. He has announced that preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, the largest exercise of the US-based military forces. UU. In Europe in more than 25 years, they will begin on Thursday when the participating units load vehicles, heavy equipment and material for rail transport and subsequent shipping. The team will originate in Fort Hood, Fort Bliss and Fort Stewart with shipping until the end of February.

DEFENDER – Europe 20 is a joint and multinational training exercise that will take place from April to the end of May, with staff and team movements from February to July 2020.

War games "DEFENDER – Europe 20,quot; will be one of the biggest exercises in years and the third largest since the Cold War.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 and its associated exercises will increase strategic preparedness and interoperability by exercising the capacity of the US Army. UU. To quickly move a large force of credible soldiers and teams in combat from the United States to Europe and, together with their allies and partners, to respond to a potential crisis.

Approximately 37,000 service members from the United States, allies and partner countries are expected to participate, with approximately 20,000 soldiers and 20,000 teams deployed from the United States.