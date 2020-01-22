The U.S. Air Force UU. Deploy remote piloted Reaper aircraft in Romania – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He announced that he deployed some MQ-9 Reaper aircraft piloted remotely in Romania, according to a recent service press release.

The United States and Romania have a permanent partnership to address regional and global security issues.

To promote those interests, the US Air Force UU. In Europe, the air component of the US European Command. In the US, MQ-9 Reaper aircraft piloted remotely from 71st Air Base, Campia Turzii, Romania, will operate as a visible expression of US efforts. UU. To improve regional stability and to participate in several exercises in the region.

This mission, as of January 2020, has been fully coordinated with the Romanian government. It is designed to promote stability and security within the region and to strengthen relations with NATO allies and other European partners.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-duration and remotely piloted aircraft that is primarily used against dynamic execution targets and, secondly, as an intelligence gathering asset. Given its important waiting time, wide-range sensors, multimode communications set and precision weapons, it provides a unique ability to carry out attacks, coordination and recognition against high-value, fleeting and time-sensitive targets.

Reapers can also perform the following missions and tasks: intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision attack, friend attack, convoy / raid surveillance, goal development and terminal air guidance. The capabilities of the MQ-9 make it exceptionally qualified to carry out irregular war operations in support of the objectives of the combatant commander.