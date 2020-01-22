The Supreme Court of India refuses to suspend the citizenship law | News

%MINIFYHTMLabca25e5cffefdff0542c4167e0f4a7811% %MINIFYHTMLabca25e5cffefdff0542c4167e0f4a7812%

The Supreme Court of India has sought the government's response to petitions filed against the new citizenship legislation after it refused to suspend the law that has caused widespread opposition and protests across the country.

On Wednesday, the highest court granted the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi four weeks to respond to a batch of 143 pleading challenges constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed last month.

"I don't think there is anything positive for the petitioners that happened today," Faizan Mustafa, a constitutional expert, told Al Jazeera.

"If there had been a suspension (by the court), all the protests would have come to an end today," said Mustafa, who is vice chancellor of the NALSAR Law University in Hyderabad.

'Delayed justice is justice denied'

A three-judge bank headed by the president of the court, Sharad Arvind Bobde, said he could refer the petitions to a larger constitution bank.

"Why does the government need four weeks to respond (to the court)? Shouldn't it show the government's willingness to seek judicial closure in the matter?" Asked Sanjay Jha, a spokesman for Congress.

"We believe that the matter will be heard by a constitutional court that will finally receive a call. But we must remember that delayed justice is justice denied. A quick resolution is the need for the time."

The higher court had previously said that it would listen to the challenges to the law "once the violence ceases," referring to incidents during protests.

Nearly 30 people across the country have died in protests amid reports of police brutality.

Critics say the law passed in December is discriminatory for Muslims, the largest minority in India, as it makes faith the basis for obtaining citizenship.

Modi The Hindu nationalist government says the law aims to grant persecuted minorities from three neighboring countries the right to apply for citizenship.

'Political agenda'

The legislation has sparked weeks of protests, and critics called it discriminatory and unconstitutional, since it excludes Muslims from these countries.

The announcement by Interior Minister Amit Shah in parliament that his government will implement a national citizen count (National Citizens Registry or NRC) has scared people, particularly Muslims, who form almost 14 percent of the 1.3 billion inhabitants of India.

Shah, a close associate of Modi, has ruled out the revocation of the law.

BJP spokesman GVL Narasima Rao praised the court order saying that this is a slap in the face of those "trying to demolish institutions to adapt them to their political agenda."

"The Supreme Court of Justice has rejected the unfair demands of congressmen and opposition lawyers to stay in the CAA," he said.

"The government will present all the arguments in favor of the CAA and trust that the Honorable Court will find this humanitarian legislation within the framework of the constitutional framework and reflecting its spirit."

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi