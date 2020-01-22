The shame of my name | Racism

Filmmaker: Sameh Mejri

The shame of my name It is the story of how some Algerians during the colonial period were forced to change their names by the French colonial authorities at that time. Many of the names that these Algerians were forced to convey degrading and even vulgar meanings.

The burden of these forced names is still carried by some Algerians to this day.

The names were in the local Algerian Algerian dialect and cover a variety of vulgar words, which include descriptions of bodily and genital functions.

In this movie, we meet several of these people whose families were forced to bear names that translate as "Ass,quot;, "Liquid Nose,quot; and even more offensive nicknames. A collaborator finds his name so offensive that he cannot pronounce it. Since then he has changed his name.

Amel Ali Lhadfi faced ridicule at school because of the name they gave him. (Al Jazeera)

“I go home and rest my head on the pillow. I beg God to release me from that ugly name that had become a curse in my daily life, ”Messaoud Bakhti tells Al Jazeera.

Bakhti's ancestors were forcibly called "Gahroum," which in the Algerian dialect means "Ass," a name that has nothing to do with the inheritance of their ancestors.

In 1882, 50 years after the French colonization of Algeria, the French introduced the Civil Status Law. This allowed the authorities to impose arbitrarily approved names to the Algerians. The decree stated that the names would be in the "European style,quot;, with a first name followed by the last name, which was very different from traditional Muslim names.

But beyond this, the law was frequently interpreted by some officials in a way that degraded and insulted Algerians. And assigning European-style names to Algerians, whether offensive or not, had another important side effect. It muddled the waters of land ownership, making it difficult for some Algerians to prove their legitimate title to their land.

All of which means that now the focus is on France, and many Algerians say it is the responsibility of the French government and only of them, to collect the pieces of this particular French colonial policy.

Some say a complete apology is very late and that repairs must be paid.

“Yes, the French colonizers are responsible for this. But I also believe that Algeria after independence is also responsible, "says Amel Ali Lhadfi, a former victim of obscene names.

She believes that the Algerian authorities could facilitate the solution of this problem if they wanted or at least the process should not take so long.

"Anyone who decides to change their name should realize that it can take 10 years."

Source: Al Jazeera