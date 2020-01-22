The president of the United States offers to "help,quot; India and Pakistan in the Kashmir dispute | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – The president of the United States, Donald Trump, reiterated an offer to help mediate between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir, a measure welcomed by Pakistan but which its neighbor has rejected in the past.

Trump made the offer while speaking with the press along with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, before a bilateral meeting outside the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos on Tuesday.

Plus:

"We are talking about Kashmir and the relationship with what is happening with Pakistan and India," President Trump said. "And if we can help, we will certainly be helping. We have been watching and following you very, very closely."

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since becoming independent from Britain in 1947 over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in their entirety but manage separate parties.

Tensions have remained high since India passed a constitutional amendment in August last year, revoking a special status and autonomy for Kashmir administered by India and absorbing it in the mainstream government of the country.

In early 2019, the two countries also fought a limited military conflict over Kashmir, carrying out air strikes in each other's territory.

India against mediation

Trump had offered to mediate at that time and later, an offer that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has routinely rejected.

Analysts say that while the offer may not lead to real mediation, the fact that Trump has raised Kashmir is significant.

"India has been allergic to the mention of Kashmir, especially by the United States, and has reacted negatively in the past every time President Trump has raised the Kashmir problem," said Hassan Akbar, a foreign-based policy analyst based in Islamabad.

"It is important that President Trump himself has raised the issue of Kashmir in this interaction with the press. That shows the centrality of the problem in the South Asian region, and within the mental space of President Trump and the political circles of the United States. ".

However, comments may not be seen with the same positivity in New Delhi.

"The government of India has repeatedly clarified in the past that it has a bilateral agreement with Pakistan and that if there is any problem, it will be resolved bilaterally." Lalit Mansingh, former secretary of Foreign Affairs of India, He told Al Jazeera.

"Despite that, Trump keeps repeating it every time he has conversations with Imran Khan. Even Trump has accepted in the past that it is an internal affair of India and Pakistan."

& # 39; Great relationship & # 39;

Trump and Khan have met three times since the latter took office as prime minister of Pakistan in 2018, each time showing a particular bonhomie in their interactions.

"We had a great relationship and from the point of view of our two countries, we are getting along very well," Trump said, attributing it to the personal relationship between him and Khan. "I would say that we have never been closer to Pakistan than we are now."

In 2018, Trump cut more than $ 1.1 billion in security assistance to Pakistan over accusations that the country was supporting the Afghan Taliban and their allies in their fight against US forces in neighboring Afghanistan.

Last month, the US Department of State. UU. He announced that he would resume Pakistan's participation in a US military training and education program. UU., That had been part of the previous suspension.

The progress of the recent warming of relations has been the progress made in direct talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban, facilitated by Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan said that Afghanistan would be central to the agenda of talks with President Trump.

"The main problem, of course, is Afghanistan, because it concerns the United States and Pakistan, and fortunately we are on the same page," he said. "We are both interested in peace there and in an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with the Taliban and the government."

On Saturday, the Afghan government rejected an Afghan Taliban offer of "violence reduction,quot; against Afghan forces, demanding a complete ceasefire. Talks between US officials and the Taliban to end the 19-year war in Afghanistan continue in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Trump also suggested that trade would be prominent on the agenda of talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister.

US commercial ties UU. And Pakistan totaled more than $ 5.9 billion in 2019, according to US government figures, with $ 3.6 billion of which were made up of Pakistani exports to the United States.

Pakistan has been looking to boost exports as it struggles with a stagnant economy and rising inflation against a weak currency and high imports.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan.

Akash Bisht contributed to this report from New Delhi.