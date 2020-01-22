The most motivating quotes of Lizzo to help you spend the week

%MINIFYHTML4eb6a6dd8a2d6edf67ae87eef374a48e11% %MINIFYHTML4eb6a6dd8a2d6edf67ae87eef374a48e12%

In January 2020, the first The biggest loser coach said in the Buzzfeed News digital series AM to DM"Why do we celebrate (Lizzo's) body? Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes." Fans accused Michaels of shaming the star.

Later, Lizzo said on Instagram: "I haven't done anything wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy." She also said: "If my name is in your mouth, so is my dog, bitch. Enjoy the taste!"

Michaels then said in E! Daily pop, "We can't deny the inevitable fact that being overweight leads to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and these things kill people. So, if I tell you that I don't celebrate someone being overweight because I could kill them, it's embarrassing, I'm already "But, by the way, I don't celebrate anyone's weight either. I don't celebrate you if you're a (size) 0. I don't celebrate you if you're a (size) 6. I don't care."

"And the argument I am trying to make is that I think people have felt so marginalized for so long and so excluded for so long, that the pendulum has turned to this place where it is like, & # 39; You can't hurt me with this, I love being overweight & # 39; "Michaels continued. "And that's the part where I, as a health expert, have to say that this will kill you."

"I don't celebrate anyone being overweight because it kills people," he said. "And denying that fact because it is politically correct is not honorable and is not virtuous. It is irresponsible and possibly dangerous. Simply, I am sorry, I will not lie because it will make you like it. I do not think it is doing someone any favor."