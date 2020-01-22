The judge denies Tekashi 69's request to spend time at home: Jade and her baby Momma hit each other on social media

Recently, it was reported that Tekashi 69 considers his life to be in danger while in jail, and asked the judge to allow him to serve the rest of his time at home. Now, according to the latest reports, the judge denied this allegation.

TSR cites information from the NY Daily News and reports that "a judge has rejected Tekashi's request to serve the remainder of his two-year house arrest sentence, ruling that his crimes were too serious to let him loose."

Meanwhile, he receives a lot of support from his diehard fans and his GF Jade. She shared a photo with him on her social media account, but this caught the attention of Sara Molina, the 69-year-old baby mom.

This is how Jade captioned the photo that managed to unleash Sara:

‘They kidnapped you, had sex with your son's mother, were caught on the phone trying to kill you and millions of dollars stolen. If he blew, for the rest of your life people will try to kill you for being a rat, but if you don't, you will be 47 years in prison where they will kill you anyway because they were already talking about it Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and Receive 5 years. You don't kill anyone and you get 2 years. This shit is so screwed … LMFAOOO, they can't tear you apart, nobody understands why people still love you and support you. 💕13X PLATINUM 💿 8X GOLD 📀 AND YOU DIDN'T HAVE FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START YOUR CAREER THAT YOU TELLED EVERYONE TO SUCK! THEY KNOW THAT THE INTERNET HAS NOT BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT YOU I LOVE YOU BABY #GLOBAL, "Jade wrote in the caption.

As you can see, see Sara mentioned and this angered her a lot and led her to an answer from her that you can see below.

People believe that Jade's comment about Sara was not necessary, but they also called her bitter.

Someone said: "What we will not justify is to get involved in a lifestyle for which I knew it was not done." Next! "And another follower posted this:" Still, why did you sleep with your opps? I didn't deny it, right?

Another commentator wrote: "He is in prison … how happy is he supposed to be?" And someone else said: "The girlfriend's comment about her baby mom was unnecessary."

Ad

What do you think of the meat between these two ladies?



Post views:

0 0