The hundred: women's teams announce national signings | Cricket News

The winner of the World Cup in England, Alex Hartley, is one of the last national signings announced for The Hundred

Alex Hartley, Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn are among the last signings announced by the eight women's teams participating in The Hundred.

For the launch of the new 100-ball tournament this summer, each team is allowed to have up to six & # 39; canopies & # 39; in his squad at any time, comprising a maximum of three England players centrally hired and a maximum of three overseas players, of which four per team have already been named.

The 15 teams will be completed with national talent, with four more players per team announced in this first wave of national signings.

The Hundreds will begin this summer

Birmingham Phoenix

Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell

London Spirit

Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani

Manchester Originals

Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce

Northern superchargers

Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick

Invincible oval

Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant

Mady Villiers has been selected for the England T20 World Team

Trent Rockets

Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers

Brave south

Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley

Welsh fire

Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff

The hundred squads so far Equipment Current players Birmingham Phoenix Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss London Spirit Heather Knight, Freya Davies, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin Manchester Originals Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez Northern superchargers Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Alyssa Healy, Alice Davidson-Richards Invincible oval Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Rachael Haynes Brave south Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor Trent Rockets Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani Welsh fire Katie George, Bryony Smith, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen

The first group of national players announced by the new teams includes England internationals, such as the winner of the Hartley World Cup, who joins Manchester Originals, Tash Farrant, who will play for Oval Invincibles, and the twins Spin Glenn and Villiers , recently summoned to the T20 of England. World Cup squad, which will become Trent Rockets.

Tash Farrant is one of many players who has represented England who will play in The Hundred.

Many players already have links with their new team, with Warwickshire captain Marie Kelly joining Birmingham Phoenix and Middlesex captain Naomi Dattani, signing with London Spirit, based in Lord & # 39; s.

Manchester Originals has announced four players representing Lancashire in the county's cricket, while the North Superchargers have signed Katie Levick of Yorkshire, the leader in the history of women's county cricket.

Levick's teammate in Yorkshire, Hollie Armitage, has been tempted to move south to play for Lydia Greenway Invincibles, while Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Bell, two future potential stars for England, will play with Charlotte Edwards in Southern Brave .

Welsh Fire has signed two local Welsh players in Alex Griffiths and Claire Nicholas, while Scottish international Kathryn Bryce has signed for the Rockets.

For complete team information for each team, go to www.thehundred.com.

The One Hundred Women competition will begin on July 22, and the men's competition will begin a week earlier, on July 17. For priority access to tickets, visit www.thehundred.com and register. The first wave of priority tickets will go on sale from February 12 to 28.