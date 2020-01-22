The fans of the championship tell us their wishes of the January transfer window | Soccer news







We ask fans of all Sky Bet Championship clubs to tell us their wishes for the January transfer window.

A follower of each of the 24 second level clubs joined us in the Sky Sports EFL podcast to tell us which player needs to keep his club and who would be his ideal signing …

Barnsley

Carlo van de Watering, @RedsReport_

Who needs to keep your club?

Alex Mowatt is a player at the top of his game. He is the heart of this team on and off the field and leads by example.

Who would be your ideal signing?

An experienced center to help our defense without experience. Mark Beevers does not fit Barnsley's "signature criteria,quot;, but it could be the missing link

Birmingham City

Joe Lombardi, @BrummieJoeHD

Who needs to keep your club?

We can't afford to lose Jude Bellingham. He is the player that keeps us in the midfield and with only 16 years, will only improve.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love you to sign forward Burnley Matej Vydra. We are crying out for a scorer and he would be the answer.

Blackburn rovers

Mike Delap, BRFCS Podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

The midfielder Lewis Travis is by far the best midfielder we have and, given our recent series of injuries, he is even more vital to the cause than ever. He can score. He can board. He appears everywhere.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Peterborough attacks midfielder Marcus Maddison. In the absence of the long-term wounded Bradley Dack, he potentially provides all the tools necessary to unlock a defense.

Brentford

Gary Paul, Blog and podcast of Beesotted

Who needs to keep your club?

Striker Ollie Watkins has adapted well to play in a more central role and, as a result, is the top scorer in the Championship with 18 goals. His versatility to play in the three forward positions will be vital in the race of the season.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Peterborough striker Ivan Toney would free Watkins to fulfill other roles if necessary, although it could cost a lot to get from Posh.

Bristol City

Stanley Hughes, A broadcast on the Bristol podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

The city needs to make sure we don't lose Josh Brownhill this window. He is our captain and a brilliant full midfielder.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love to sign with someone like Scott Hogan of Aston Villa. Since Benik Afobe was injured, we have missed a striker who can run behind.

Cardiff city

Thomas Taylor, Corner sports addict

Who needs to keep your club?

We have to do everything possible to keep Lee Tomlin. He is without a doubt our best player. We rely on him a lot for goals and more.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love to sign Wief's Kieffer Moore. It is strong in the air and with the service of our extremes, it would be great for us.

Charlton Athletic

Martin Adkins @ se7pod

Who needs to keep your club?

It's obvious, but we must keep forward Lyle Taylor. He scores goals and sets goals. That is what we lack right now.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Central-centric Jake Cooper of Millwall. We are desperate for a dominant central half and Jake is exactly that. We are granting too many soft targets from pieces and he will help stop that.

Derby County

Chris Parsons, Steve Bloomer washing podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

Midfielder Duane Holmes is one of our most consistent artists. He is fast on the ball, breaks the lines and can play in the middle.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Our main goal is Filip Benkovic from Leicester and it would be perfect. A young and promising international defender who would provide extra vital quality at the center of the defense.

Fulham

Farrell Monk, @FulhamishPod

Who needs to keep your club?

Aleksandar Mitrovic is our only striker and key to our attack game, scoring almost half of our goals. He intimidates his opponents and is an excellent foil for his teammates.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love that Fulham was adventurous and would go to Rochdale's right-back attacker, Luke Matheson. A future star that could provide more energy for that flank.

Huddersfield Town

Richard Kosmala, take that podcast opportunity

Who needs to keep your club?

We must not lose Fox-in-the-box center forward Karlan Grant. He has 12 goals so far this season, he can play well, he is 22 years old and can only improve. Irreplaceable.

Who would be your ideal signing?

The end of Hull City, Jarrod Bowen, has it all: he can play everywhere. We are absolutely desperate for one extreme. With him by your side, assists and goals are guaranteed in the Championship. It is a fair pain to face.

Casco city

Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg

Who needs to keep your club?

The rightist Jarrod Bowen, whose name appears in each window. With 16 goals, it is an asset that we cannot afford to lose yet.

Who would be your ideal signing?

A dream signing for any City fan would be striker Abel Hernandez. Our current strikers have not been prolific and he is a cult hero in Hull. Although happy to reach an agreement with Martin Samuelsen.

Leeds United

Joe Wainman, All Leeds TVs

Who needs to keep your club?

We have to avoid any interest in defensive midfielder Kalvin Philips. He is the best English player in his position and is an integral part of how we play.

Who would be your ideal signing?

We need to sign striker Che Adams of Southampton. He knows where the bottom of the net is and right now we lack goals.

Luton City

Lewis WilliamsWe are the city of Luton

Who needs to keep your club?

The player we can't afford to lose is striker James Collins. Your goals are vital for us to stay awake this season.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love for Luton to sign half of the Bailey Wright center in Bristol City. An experienced championship player who can take us to safety.

Middlesbrough

Andy Roberts, Smoggy Scholars podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

We need to keep midfielder Jonny Howson. Its versatility is an advantage for our small team and brings experience to a young group.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love to sign Ben Gibson of Burnley. We desperately need a central, he knows the club and would fit alongside Dael Fry or Daniel Ayala.

Millwall

Ryan Loftus, Achtung! Millwall Podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

We have to hold on to Jed Wallace. The right winger has been our best player this year and is critical to our attack game.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love to sign Matej Vydra of Burnley. He is a proven championship scorer who previously stood out under Gary Rowett in Derby.

Nottingham Forest

Greg MitchellForza Garibaldi

Who needs to keep your club?

No doubt Brice Samba in goal. He has been amazing and the best goalkeeper I've seen here since Mark Crossley. It has saved us so many points.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would go for Glenn Murray of Brighton. He is a proven scorer, he may not have the resistance he had, but he could really do a job for us and give Lewis Grabban the much needed support.

Preston North End

Jake OatesFrom the Finney

Who needs to keep your club?

The club must resist any offer for central midfielder Ben Pearson. It is the heart of our team and is simply the quality of the Premier League.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Jordan Hugill of West Ham would be perfect. Currently on loan at QPR but he knows our system. The manager is a fan and has goals in him, which is what we lack at the moment.

Queens Park Rangers

Paul Finney, Open the entire R podcast

Who needs to keep your club?

Clearly, the player we want to keep is Ebere Eze. However, I am worried that we may lose Bright Osayi-Samuel since lately he has had some outstanding performances.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United. A very good poacher in the box, scoring 26 goals this season. Exactly what we need.

Reading

Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend

Who needs to keep your club?

We must keep midfielder John Swift to take our cargo to the table. He has scored five goals, attended seven this season and has been vital to our recent career.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I'd like to see us re-sign striker Glenn Murray of Brighton. He knows this league well and with Lucas Joao's recent injury, we need to strengthen our attack options.

Sheffield Wednesday

Victoria Wood, Wednesday's podcast of the week

Who needs to keep your club?

We cannot afford to lose Barry Bannan, as it is crucial to the way we play. Don't get me wrong, when you have a bad day everything falls apart. But when it's fit, it's a star.

Who would be your ideal signing?

We need to bring a decent striker who can set goals for us. The dream would be Conor Wickham of Crystal Palace, but that is very unlikely.

Stoke city

Ben Rowley, the YYY archives

Who needs to keep your club?

We need to tie striker Tyrese Campbell to a long-term agreement. His natural ability and encouraging potential means that it could be a massive part of Stoke's future.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Signing James Justin on a loan from Leicester City could be the answer to our lack of energy and the threat of attack from backup positions.

Swansea City

Thomas Morgan @TotalSwans_TV

Who needs to keep your club?

There is no way we can afford to lose the end Andre Ayew in this transfer window. He is of Premier League quality and a constant threat of goal.

Who would be your ideal signing?

I would love to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, whom we currently lend. He orders the defense and is a true shooter.

West Bromwich Albion

shinApna Albion

Who needs to keep your club?

The end Grady Diangana has been fundamental for the attack game and the formation of our team. He has been recently injured, and suffered a relapse on his return against Stoke, and this has coincided with our fall in form.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Striker Che Adam & # 39; s lent by Brighton could help us ensure the promotion. He is a proven championship scorer and does not seem to have settled there since his move.

Wigan Athletic

Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast

Who needs to keep your club?

England striker under 18 Joe Gelhardt. He hasn't started a first team game yet, but he has class. Premier League clubs are interested. Losing it would impact morale.

Who would be your ideal signing?

Striker Jordan Rhodes We need an experienced scorer since we clearly lack that department. However, it can be difficult financially to make the agreement happen.