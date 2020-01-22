The divorce of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter ends

WENN / Mr. Azul

Legally single! Wendy Williams He finally ended his divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday, January 21 in New Jersey. The former spouses cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation after 2 decades of marriage, Page Six reports.

The court documents show that the 55-year-old television presenter and Kevin manage to conclude the divorce process amicably. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy and Kevin will get half of every sale made from their former shared house in Livingston, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Wendy reportedly keeps his home in Florida, which currently houses Wendy's mother. As for Kevin, he will keep all the profits he earned from a house in Morristown, New Jersey that he sold previously.

In addition, all your furniture will go to Wendy. However, Kevin is not left empty-handed as he keeps his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce cars.

Apparently, many are curious about how the couple solves their complicated work entanglements while Kevin worked as Wendy's manager before the divorce. It was previously reported that Kevin was fired as executive producer of Wendy's talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," in April 2019, just a few days after Wendy filed for divorce. Now, the new documents reveal that Wendy and Kevin "each owned equal shares of their production company" and that Kevin will sell his portion to Wendy. The exact amounts are confidential.

With this new development, it will make Wendy the sole owner of Wendy Williams Productions that the two built in 2013. However, that is not easy to achieve, since Wendy supposedly needs to pay her ex-husband a lump sum and a package of compensation for her to be able to obtain that property

As for spousal support and child support for his son Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, has not yet been disclosed.

Wendy can apparently breathe a sigh of relief now that the divorce is over. An internal source previously shared that the legal process "has really stressed Wendy and is affecting her mood," and added: "She has been very, very stressed on the days she is dealing with it."