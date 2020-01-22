The defeat of Manchester United against Burnley sees accumulated problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Burnley in Old Trafford showed the deepest problems under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the urgent need to attack reinforcements







Harry Maguire retires after the 2-0 loss to Burnley

When the final whistle blew in Old Trafford, the stadium was barely half full. Many of the local fans booed the performance of their team at the break. A similar screen in the second half without direction gave them little incentive to endure until the end.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team had the opportunity to close the gap between the first four after Chelsea's draw with Arsenal. Instead, they are left to reflect on the eighth loss of the Premier League for an increasingly miserable season. The problems are increasing and the pressure is increasing on the man on the bench.

Since Solskjaer became permanent manager in March, Manchester United has now lost more Premier League games than he won, with only 42 points out of a possible 96. He is less than Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton and raises serious doubts. About your address.

It is remarkable that they still feel as tall as the fifth. But a loss to the Wolves in their next Premier League game, and that result is not unlikely given recent evidence, could leave them as low as the eighth. Maybe that would be a more accurate reflection of where this side is right now.

Solskjaer can point to injuries as a contributing factor. His midfield is stripped of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Victor Lindelof was ruled out for a disease against Burnley. And United's second game without Marcus Rashford stressed the urgent need to attack reinforcements.

In Rashford's absence, the focus was on Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has played almost exclusively as a central striker this year and entered this game having scored four times in his previous five appearances in the Premier League. But inconsistency remains an important problem and this exhibition generated familiar questions about its suitability for the role.

In the 16th minute, he was perfectly placed eight yards from the goal to dispatch Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cut, but somehow he couldn't connect properly with the ball. When Nemanja Matic chose him in a similar position later in the first half, he shook, allowing Burnley to recover.

Anthony Martial endured a difficult afternoon in advance

At other times, it just wasn't there when the crosses arrived.

Instead, many of his best moments came when he fell deeper, in the areas where he feels most comfortable, in the areas where he can link the play and drive United forward in the counterattack. It was also revealing that it created more opportunities for others than target shots.

The failure of the club to replace Romelu Lukaku, its only natural striker, during the summer seems increasingly expensive, especially when the Belgian continues to score so freely for Inter Milan in Serie A, and it does not help that the service from the Midfield be so poor.

There is little in terms of structure or direction in that area of ​​the field and Andreas Pereira typified the problems against Burnley. The Brazilian has been deployed at number 10 for much of the season, with Solskjaer asking him to provide creativity from the midfield that this side lacks in the absence of Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thanks the fans after the final whistle

But it was not surprising that he was sacrificed by Mason Greenwood at the break. Pereira had taken possession numerous times in the last third, but never seemed to find a way through Burnley's defensive lines. Instead, he tried a series of speculative shots that didn't bother Nick Pope.

Wan-Bissaka was the only dangerous attack exit of United. But when Martial was not failing to capitalize on his deliveries, someone else was. In the middle of the first half, and from a position similar to Martial, Juan Mata could only kick what looked like a simple opportunity in his own leg.

Solskajer cannot bear the blame for those mistakes. Nor can it be held responsible for the way Manchester United continues to drag its heels into the transfer market. But his defensive struggles certainly reflect poorly on him given the luxurious investment during the summer.

The manager's mandate is to organize his side to defend the pieces, and yet Chris Wood's opening goal on Wednesday was just the last example of United's vulnerability in that regard. They have conceded 12 goals in dead ball scenarios in the Premier League this season, representing 41 percent of their total. Only Everton has granted more.

Phil Jones and David De Gea show their discouragement

The numbers are condemnatory of Solskjaer's training, and it is certainly legitimate to question him in that regard since, for all he achieved in United as a player, his only previous managerial experience before taking office at Old Trafford was in charge of Cardiff and Molde

His credentials were hotly debated between Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher in the Sky sports He studied after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool. Three days later, a defeat on the same scoreboard at home in the face of a decline in team fighting makes the problems focus even more.

Solskjaer is working in difficult circumstances and many of the problems in the club precede his appointment. But while there are many questions about the hierarchy of the club, it is increasingly difficult for the man in charge of the team to defend his record. There is a situation of discomfort in Old Trafford and the half-empty bleachers prove it.