The cause of death of WRLD juice is revealed: the oxycodone and codeine involved

Almost two months after his death last December, the cause of Juice WRLD's death was officially revealed, and as many suspected, drug use was involved.

@EntertainmentWeeekly informs, the official toxicology report has determined that Juice WRLD, 21, died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine drugs, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. In a statement on the toxicology report, he said: "The Office of the coroner has determined the cause and form of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, 21. Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The form of death is an accident.

As you know, Juice WRLD died on December 8.th, after suffering a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport, he remained conscious while heading to a local hospital, however, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Juice WRLD was pronounced dead at 3:14 AM at the Advocate Christ Medical Center. The next day, the coroner's office declared that the cause of death was still pending, and stated that "further studies are required to establish the cause and form of death." The cause and form of death are pending at this time. "

After his death, reports emerged that the private plane in which he was traveling contained 70 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of cough syrup with codeine. Juice WRLD's friends, who were on the plane, stated that he repeatedly took the Percocet medication and had been taking additional pills shortly before his deadly attack.

Juice WRLD's mother has already addressed her addiction problems:

“As he often addressed his music and his fans, Jarad struggled with the dependence on prescription drugs. The addiction knows no limits and its impact goes far beyond the person who fights against it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him overcome addiction. "

