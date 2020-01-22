The cause of death of Juice Wrld is revealed

Rapper Wrld JuiceThe cause of death has been revealed, more than a month after his death on December 8.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the young rapper, who had just celebrated his 21st birthday six days before his death, died as a result of the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine. The form of death is accidental.
The Chicago-based hip hop star had flown from California to Chicago Midway Airport and suffered a terminal attack shortly after landing, TMZ said at the time. Parademics transported him to a local hospital and E! News confirmed that the rapper was pronounced dead at the Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:14 a.m.
Chicago police also told E! News that the rapper, born Jared Anthony HigginsHe suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Monday, December 9 Anthony Guglielmi, Communications Director of the Chicago Police Department, shared details about the circumstances surrounding Juice Wrld's death, through NBC News.
According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents waited inside the Atlantic Aviation hangar for the rapper's flight to arrive from Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after suspicions that he was in possession of contraband. In addition, the rapper and his entourage were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials when they entered the hangar lobby.
Chicago police also said they were notified by federal agents while the plane was in the air that "weapons and narcotics,quot; were suspected to be on board. After a search for luggage on board the plane, 41 "vacuum sealed,quot; bags, or 70 pounds, of marijuana and six bottles of cough syrup with prescribed codeine were found. Investigators also confirmed that two 9mm guns and a third weapon were found.
According to the officers, it was around this time that the rapper began to convulse. He was then given two doses of Narcan and police said Juice Wrld finally woke up but was still incoherent and bleeding from his mouth.
No drug charges have yet been filed against any of the rapper group members and the people who were on the flight. Marijuana and codeine were found in suitcases that had no name tags. An investigation is still ongoing and will remain a case of Chicago, not federal.
When the news of his death was heard, many celebrities, including Lil Yachty, Travis scott, Possibility of the rapper and others turned to social networks to mourn his death.
"The juice had a profound impact on the world in such a short time," said the record company with which rapper "Lucid Dreams,quot; signed in 2008, Interscope Geffen A,amp;M Records, said in a statement to E! News. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above all else. Losing someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with the family. from Juice and friends, all in their Grade A label, and their millions of fans around the world. "
A private funeral was held in Illinois on December 13.
