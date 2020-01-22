The cause of death of Juice Wrld is revealed

Rapper Wrld JuiceThe cause of death has been revealed, more than a month after his death on December 8.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the young rapper, who had just celebrated his 21st birthday six days before his death, died as a result of the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine. The form of death is accidental.

The Chicago-based hip hop star had flown from California to Chicago Midway Airport and suffered a terminal attack shortly after landing, TMZ said at the time. Parademics transported him to a local hospital and E! News confirmed that the rapper was pronounced dead at the Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:14 a.m.

Chicago police also told E! News that the rapper, born Jared Anthony HigginsHe suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Monday, December 9 Anthony Guglielmi, Communications Director of the Chicago Police Department, shared details about the circumstances surrounding Juice Wrld's death, through NBC News.

According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents waited inside the Atlantic Aviation hangar for the rapper's flight to arrive from Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after suspicions that he was in possession of contraband. In addition, the rapper and his entourage were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials when they entered the hangar lobby.