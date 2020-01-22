The cast of Malang comes out for promotions that look super stylish

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts. The film revolves around these four people, who get excited by killing people for different reasons. The trailer and songs of Malang are working well and have created a stir among the audience. Today we photographed the team when they went out to promote the film in a popular studio in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur looked elegant as always in a pair of grass-colored cargoes, with an impeccable white T-shirt and a denim jacket on the top, while Disha turned her head in a dress with bare shoulders printed in green and white.

The team happily posed for the paparazzi before heading to the promotions and it looked super impressive. Check out the photos below. Malang arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.