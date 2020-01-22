The besieged NFL player, Antonio Brown, accused of mistreating the driver!

The besieged NFL star, Antonio Brown, and his coach allegedly received a police visit after the couple was accused of mistreating the driver of a moving truck outside his Hollywood residence.

According to ESPN, Brown is suspected of the alleged incident, but has not yet been arrested and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Brown's coach, Glen Holt, was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes and was jailed Tuesday night.

