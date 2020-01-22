The besieged NFL player, Antonio Brown, accused of mistreating the driver!

The besieged NFL star, Antonio Brown, and his coach allegedly received a police visit after the couple was accused of mistreating the driver of a moving truck outside his Hollywood residence.

According to ESPN, Brown is suspected of the alleged incident, but has not yet been arrested and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Brown's coach, Glen Holt, was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes and was jailed Tuesday night.

A Hollywood police spokesman said Brown was at home with Holt at the time of the incident, and tried to contact him for more questions, but they were unsuccessful before leaving for the day.

Brown is currently a free agent. He played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders last year. He was later signed by the New England Patriots, but was quickly released in September after two women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Now he is making rap music.