Terry Jones of Monty Python dies at the age of 77

Terry Jones, one of the founding members of the legendary Monty Python group, passed away at the age of 77 after years of dementia, a new ABC News report revealed. On Tuesday night, while at home in London, Jones passed away after fighting the neurological disorder mentioned above.

Jones was born in 1942 and then studied at the University of Oxford, where he began his career as a writer and interpreter with Michael Palin. After his departure, Jones wrote the 1960 comedy series: Do not adjust your set, as much as The Frost Report.

Near the end of the 1960s, Jones and the other members of the Monty Python group formed Flying circus. His comic style was very unconventional at the time, combining surrealism, nonsense and satire as well.

In a statement, Palin wrote that Terry was one of his closest friends and that he loved working with him over the years. Variety said Jones played many of the female characters in the comedy group, among other characters such as Cardinal Biggles and Mr. Creosote.

In addition, Jones helped direct the classic. Holy Grail with Gilliam and also The meaning of life Y Brian's life. In the 1970s, Jones created another series called Ripping Yarns alongside Michael Palin and also helped write for The Two ronnies

After the dissolution of the comedy company in the 1980s, Jones wrote books, poems and documentaries. Six years ago, the remaining members of the group met again to recreate some of their more classic sketches.

Palin recalled that Jones did not remember some of his lines of sketches, which is the first time he had seen him struggle with memorization. Idle tweeted on Wednesday that it was "cruel and sad,quot; to see Jones go.

Ad

As most know, Monty Python is one of the most notorious comedy groups of all time and is known for revolutionizing British satire. According to the group's Wikipedia page, their contributions and influence on comedy were like the Beatles' contributions to music.



Post views:

0 0