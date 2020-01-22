Telangana from India will test facial recognition in local elections | News

The state of Telangana in southern India will use facial recognition software in local elections on Wednesday, authorities said, the first use of technology in the country despite growing concerns about privacy and surveillance.

Facial recognition software will be used to verify voters in 10 polling stations in the Medchai Malkajgiri district to "reduce identity theft cases," the Telangana state election commission said in an online notification late last week. .

Voters' privacy will be protected and their photographs will not be stored or used "for any other purpose," according to the order.

A negative result will not be a reason to deny anyone's voting rights, he said.

"Facial recognition is not infallible, and in this case, misidentification can lead to the deprivation of the right to vote, which affects a central democratic right to vote," said Raman Jit Singh Chima, director of Asian policy at defense of digital rights Access Now.

"It is not clear in what legal framework it is being used and how the data will be protected and used," he said.

Growing reaction

The Telangana measure occurs when facial recognition technology is being installed in airports, train stations and coffee shops throughout India, and while the government prepares to implement a national system, probably the largest in the world.

Last month, the technology was used to detect crowds in a political demonstration for the first time, which generated fears that it was also being used to profile people in protests.

Indian authorities have said that technology is necessary to reinforce a severely poorly guarded country and to stop criminals and find missing children.

The Supreme Court of India, in a historic ruling in 2017 on the national biometric identity card program, said that individual privacy is a fundamental right.

However, the ruling has not delayed the deployment of facial recognition technology, according to digital rights activists who say its use is problematic without a data protection law.

The bill on protection of personal data, presented in parliament last month, empowers the government to ask a company to provide anonymous personal data and other non-personal data.

In Telangana, technology is vital to address fraudulent voting, and voters will not have the option to opt out, said M Ashok Kumar, secretary of the state election commission.

"There are problems using only voter identification cards for verification. This is an additional step to curb impersonation," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We believe it will be an effective tool, and that it can be implemented more widely after this test," he said.

India is not the only country that uses facial recognition in elections. Afghanistan used it in presidential polls last year, a measure that, according to women's rights activists, deterred many voters from participating.

In other places, the reaction against technology is growing. San Francisco and Oakland in the United States have banned its use, while the European Union is considering a similar measure in public areas for up to five years.