Tekashi69 Baby Mama blows his girlfriend back for shading her in plea for her release

Jade suggests that rapper Sara Molina's ex-girlfriend had sex with the same people who kidnapped Tekashi, also known as 6ix9ine, while protesting the two-year prison sentence for her boyfriend.

Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ineJade's girlfriend, once again, has shown her support for the jailed rapper, while she despised her mother, Sara Molina. Jade included a scathing message to the star's ex-girlfriend while protesting the two-year jail sentence for her boyfriend.

On Tuesday, January 21, Jade shared a new photo of her with 6ix9ine, which is believed to have been taken behind bars. The 23-year-old wore a completely white outfit with his characteristic rainbow-colored hair fading to an opaque brown with dirty blonde tips.

In the caption, Jade wrote: "They kidnapped you, they had sex with your son's mother, they were caught on the phone trying to kill you and steal millions of dollars." She continued: "If he blew, for the rest of your life people will try to kill you for being a rat, but if you don't, you will be 47 years in prison where they will kill you anyway because they were already talking about it."

Regretting the punishment received by her boyfriend, Jade added: "Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years. You don't kill anyone and get 2 years. This is so screwed … LMFAOOO can't tear you apart, nobody understands why the people still love you and support you .13X PLATINUM 8X GOLD AND YOU DIDN'T HAVE FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START YOUR CAREER THAT YOU SAID TO EVERYONE SUCK YOUR D ** K! THE INTERNET HAS NOT BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT YOU I LOVE YOU BABY # FREE ".

Sara quickly learned about Jade's disgust at her and had no intention of letting her pass. She quickly responded, posting on Instagram Stories, "Shit, don't mention me if you're not going to see me." Claiming that 6ix9ine cheated on Jade with her ex-girlfriends, Sara added: "You are very weak, imagine sleeping with a whore, while he bathes with moms, ENDING THE BRIDE, BUT YOU STILL MENTION ME FOR WHAT."

He continued to point out that he was not impressed in the least by Sara's photo with 6ix9ine, and wrote: "He doesn't even hug you or kiss you as if he were dying inside standing next to you. You are the only one who seems happy silly."

Jade's post on Instagram comes after a judge rejected 6ix9ine's request to serve his prison sentence from his home. Earlier this month, the hitman "FEFE" requested to be transferred from a prison facility to home confinement for fear of his safety, but Manhattan federal court judge Paul Engelmayer rejected the request on Tuesday.