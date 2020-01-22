Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a sentence in his home was denied...

Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a sentence in his home was denied by a judge

Bradley Lamb
A judge has denied Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent request to serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence at home.

Tekashi had argued that it was an objective inside because he turned against the members of a gang as part of a plea agreement to receive a lighter sentence. His testimony put several gang members in prison for many years.

According to the legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the order says: "As reflected in the extended discussion of the Court on December 18, 2019, the judgment process reflects, the determination of the Court was, and is, that a judgment of 24-month imprisonment is necessary in this case, a shorter sentence deserves the factors gathered, including that Mr. Hernández's sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes.

