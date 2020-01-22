Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a sentence in his home was denied by a judge

A judge has denied Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent request to serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence at home.

Tekashi had argued that it was an objective inside because he turned against the members of a gang as part of a plea agreement to receive a lighter sentence. His testimony put several gang members in prison for many years.

According to the legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the order says: "As reflected in the extended discussion of the Court on December 18, 2019, the judgment process reflects, the determination of the Court was, and is, that a judgment of 24-month imprisonment is necessary in this case, a shorter sentence deserves the factors gathered, including that Mr. Hernández's sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes.

A modification of Mr. Hernández's sentence in the line he proposes, which would eliminate the remaining prison component of his sentence in favor of minor forms of confinement, would be equally insufficient to respect the (those) factors. "

The judge wrote that in issuing his sentence, the issue of his safety was already considered: "The Court recognizes that, as a result of the security and related considerations that have resulted in his placement in a private prison, Mr. Hernández, while I was incarcerated, I may not have the same access to rehabilitation opportunities and programs as other inmates of the Bureau of Prisons. The Court was aware of this when designing Mr. Hernández's 24-month sentence. "