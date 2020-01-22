Taylor Swift says she has finished being "gagged,quot; in the documentary trailer

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!
Netflix has finally launched the much anticipated breakthrough of Taylor Swiftnew documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American. Yes, you will want to sit for this. As promised, the trailer is full of content that will surely make Swifties even more excited about the film's imminent release.
The trailer begins with T. Swift about to take the stage in the MTV VMA 2019, where he opened the show.
"I'll just have fun, nobody in the audience actively hates me," Swift tells his team. "Not having a dead face. Ready, totally ready."
This documentary follows Taylor as he tries to navigate his life and career, and all the ups and downs that it entails. The singer did not avoid putting her life at the forefront of the narrative, and it seems that the world is finally gaining access to everything. From sincere moments of pure jubilation from the star to the earth, breaking disappointments that only let those who are close to her see, this trailer is giving everything.
Earlier this month, Netflix shared in a press release what to expect from the singer's personal movie.
"A raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most emblematic artists of our time, while learning to accept her role not only as a composer and performer, but as a woman who harnesses the full power of her voice," according to a shared release press with e! News.
"I feel really good for not feeling more open-mouthed," says Swift in the trailer. "And it was my thing."
Taylor Swift: Miss American It will launch on Netflix and in selected theaters on January 31!
