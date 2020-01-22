Taylor Swift says she has finished being "gagged,quot; in the documentary trailer

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Netflix has finally launched the much anticipated breakthrough of Taylor Swiftnew documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American. Yes, you will want to sit for this. As promised, the trailer is full of content that will surely make Swifties even more excited about the film's imminent release.

The trailer begins with T. Swift about to take the stage in the MTV VMA 2019, where he opened the show.

%MINIFYHTMLb1b7c82b0affdc246d7ba16d6b526aa313% %MINIFYHTMLb1b7c82b0affdc246d7ba16d6b526aa314%

"I'll just have fun, nobody in the audience actively hates me," Swift tells his team. "Not having a dead face. Ready, totally ready."

This documentary follows Taylor as he tries to navigate his life and career, and all the ups and downs that it entails. The singer did not avoid putting her life at the forefront of the narrative, and it seems that the world is finally gaining access to everything. From sincere moments of pure jubilation from the star to the earth, breaking disappointments that only let those who are close to her see, this trailer is giving everything.