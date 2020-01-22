Taylor Swift says she feels great for not being more "speechless,quot;

Taylor Swift has a renewed sense of liberation. The pop star recently released a trailer for his new documentary, Taylor Swift Miss American, which was released on January 22, Wednesday. To provide context, Swift has participated in several high-profile disputes with other celebrities, many of whom attend the same ceremonies.

It makes sense that the pop star felt a bit hesitant to perform at the MTV VMA 2019. In the trailer, the singer and songwriter declared that she was "totally ready,quot; to go on stage and added, in a somewhat funny way, "nobody in the audience actively hates me. "

Swift says in the trailer that he feels great about "not feeling more open-mouthed," and adds that she did so for the most part. As fans of the singer and songwriter know, Swift has been in the headlines several times in the past, including Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and perhaps more recently, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

During a conversation with Variety reporters, the singer recently explained how she felt about the MTV Video Music Awards 2009 when Kanye stormed the stage saying she didn't deserve the prize.

Swift said that Kanye's words to her that night really left a mark on her psyche over the years. Explained in another way, it seems that Taylor was negatively affected by the MTV VMA 2009 incident.

As previously reported, Taylor was on stage that night accepting the Best Female Video award, and the rapper interrupted the acceptance speech to say that Beyonce Knowles was being stolen from the award.

Taylor says that at that time, she only had experience in the country music scene, so something like that happened at such a vulnerable time in her life was very painful. It felt like she wasn't accepted there and didn't belong.

Ad

Swift said he learned the importance of being resistant to the incident. He could have cried about it and gave up, however, he decided to move on. Consequently, it is one of the most popular and successful stars today.



Post views:

two