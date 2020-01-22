Taylor Swift attributes Dixie Chicks controversy to her silence in politics

%MINIFYHTML2668881bf952e40775df86dfaa4277ef11% %MINIFYHTML2668881bf952e40775df86dfaa4277ef12%

Although he was "terrified" of the violent reaction that the trio of countries faced in their opposition to the 2003 Iraq War, the "I!" Hitmaker admits that he regrets not opposing Donald Trump before the 2016 elections.

Taylor Swift was silent about politics, since it was "terrified", would face a reaction similar to that Dixie Chicks faced by his opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.

The pop superstar idolized the trio as a child, and felt disconsolate when they were rejected by the outraged country music fans who saw their stance against the war as unpatriotic.

As a result, he decided never to talk about politics, but he finished the position before the 2018 midterm elections to support LGBTQ candidates and women's rights for the first time.

Explaining how the reaction against his idols affected her, Taylor tells Variety: "I saw how a comment ended such a powerful reign, and terrified me."

Comparing the controversy with modern online criticism, the "I!" Hitmaker adds: "These days, with social networks, people can be so angry about something one day and then forget about what they were angry a couple of weeks later."

"That's a false indignation. But what happened to the Dixie Chicks was a real outrage. I recorded it, you're always a comment of being able to make music."

The star also revealed his regret for not opposing the US president. UU. Donald Trump before the 2016 elections and that she remained silent due to her family's fears in speaking, she would put her in danger. However, he finally decided that becoming a politician was the right thing to do.

"This was a situation in which, from the perspective of humanity, and from what my moral compass told me what I had to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn't care about the repercussions." The star explains. "My father is terrified of the threats against my security and my life, and it has to do with how many bullies we deal with every day, and knowing that this is his son. It's where he comes from."